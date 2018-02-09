The Abduction From The Seraglio gets a culturally sensitive makeover

× Expand Michael Cooper 17-18-04-MC-D-1255 Raphael Weinstock (foreground, left), Jane Archibald and Mauro Peter help get us through a long, culturally sensitive night at the opera.

THE ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO by Mozart (Canadian Opera Company). At the Four Seasons Centre (145 Queen West). Runs to February 24. $22-$350. 416-363-8231. coc.ca. See listing. Rating: NNN

Mozart’s 1782 work The Abduction From The Seraglio isn’t often performed – for several reasons. First, despite a couple of famous numbers, some featured in the movie Amadeus, it’s not one of the composer’s better operas. Second, its problematic plot – involving the comic abduction from a Turkish harem of two European women by their boyfriends – is uncomfortably Eurocentric and racist.

The Canadian Opera Company’s new version, co-produced with Opéra de Lyon, breathes fresh life into it with a prologue and additional dialogue penned by its director, the Lebanese-Canadian Wajdi Mouawad (Scorched/Incendies).

Mouawad’s introduction, set after the events of the singspiel (an opera with spoken dialogue), illustrates some of the European characters’ xenophobia as they engage in a game in which players take a sledgehammer to an oversized replica of a Turk’s head.

Former captives Konstanze (Jane Archibald) and her maid Blonde (Claire de Sévigné) are appalled, and so, with their partners Belmonte (Mauro Peter) and Pedrillo (Owen McCausland), they compare their stories about their time in the seraglio and the men’s “rescue” of them.

This conceit provides a brilliant bit of contextualization that shows how even Westerners in the so-called Age of Enlightenment weren’t very enlightened about other cultures.

Unfortunately, Mouawad has the characters’s later selves weigh in on what’s going on throughout the opera, killing the pace of a work that already has a stop-and-start quality. Only occasionally does this provide insight, as when the couples confront the idea of the women’s virtue in the seraglio.

Thankfully, the performers help get us through the long night.

Archibald’s dignity, poise and clear, agile soprano make her watchable throughout, and her act one closer – one of the most treacherous of all arias – is a dramatic and vocal highlight.

Peter’s sweet-toned tenor and amiable stage presence make him an ideal Mozart lead. Meanwhile, de Sévigné sparkles as Blonde, her scenes with her captor, Osmin (the mellifluous-voiced Goran Juric) rich with sensual and emotional chemistry.

And Raphael Weinstock, in the non-singing role of the Bassa Selim, has the gravity to carry some of the more difficult dramatic scenes.

It’s a shame that the production’s design is so distracting. The costumes by Emmanuelle Thomas make Selim’s followers resemble extras from The Walking Dead, while an orb (designed by Emmanuel Clolus) in the final act seems less 18th century Turkey than Star Trek episode.

And despite Mouawad’s additions, including a moving prayer scene, Mozart’s lively score (sensitively conducted by Johannes Debus) is more cheerful and characterful than the sombre goings-on in this introverted, well-intentioned production.