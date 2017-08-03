SummerWorks 2017: Directory of shows and reviews

With so many strong shows at Canada's largest curated performance festival, it's hard to know what to see ASAP. Here's our roundup of reviews you can trust – written by NOW's regular theatre critics. If you need some help deciding, check out our 10 artists to watch at this year's festival.
Select each title to get official info on the show and how to buy tickets. We've also included links to our previews and reviews, with new entries added throughout the fest. Note: we're only reviewing shows that are playing at least a week and/or have more than four performances.
A >>> denotes a Critic's Pick (4 or 5Ns).
Theatre and dance
The Archivist (see feature story)
Explosions For The 21st Century
Reality Theatre (see feature story)
Reassembled, Slightly Askew (Live Art)
***
Music series
Are We Not Horses – The Sci-Fi Summer Musical
Lab series
Community Meal: Organic Community Gathering