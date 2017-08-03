SummerWorks 2017: Directory of shows and reviews

With so many strong shows at Canada's largest curated performance festival, it's hard to know what to see ASAP. Here's our roundup of reviews you can trust – written by NOW's regular theatre critics. If you need some help deciding, check out our 10 artists to watch at this year's festival.

Select each title to get official info on the show and how to buy tickets. We've also included links to our previews and reviews, with new entries added throughout the fest. Note: we're only reviewing shows that are playing at least a week and/or have more than four performances.

A >>> denotes a Critic's Pick (4 or 5Ns).

Theatre and dance

Almeida (The Glorious)

The Archivist (see feature story)

August, Augusta

Bodies Of Water

Catacomb

The Chemical Valley Project

Divine

Dolphin

Explosions For The 21st Century

How To Relax

Icône Pop

The Invisible City (Live Art)

Landline (Live Art)

Less

Let's Try This Standing

Lulling Time

Mother Sea/Manman La Mer

The Nails

Nashville Stories

O Nosso Fado

The Only Good Indian

Paths (Live Art)

Pearle Harbour's Chautauqua

Perfection

Portrait

The Principle Of Pleasure

Professionally Ethnic

Public Reading (Live Art)

Reality Theatre (see feature story)

Reassembled, Slightly Askew (Live Art)

Rootless

Ruin Road

Serenity Wild

The Smile Off Your Face

Someone Between

Spawn

These Violent Delights

To Do, To Don't

The Unpacking (Live Art)

Verisimilitude

What Do You See?

What Linda Said

White Man's Indian

***

Music series

Are We Not Horses – The Sci-Fi Summer Musical

Crush On Humans

Erased: Billy & Bayard

Lab series

Boys In Chairs

CdnStudio

Community Meal: Organic Community Gathering

The First Time I Saw The Sea

Ghost Days

The Lost Ones

Unveiled