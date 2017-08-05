SummerWorks review: Serenity Wild

SERENITY WILD by Katie Sly (Tender Container/SummerWorks). At the Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator. Aug 6 at 7:30 pm, Aug 7 at noon, Aug 8 at 7:15 pm, Aug 10 at 9:45 pm, Aug 12 at 9:30 pm, Aug 13 at 3:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In Serenity Wild, playwright Katie Sly takes a jarring look at the shattering effects of abuse and how it can affect future relationships.

Amy (Julia Matias), a promising writer, struggles with low-self esteem and guilt. Despite having a supportive close friend (Patricia Marceau) and dating Liam (En Lai Mah) who professes to love her, Amy is haunted by memories of growing up with her mentally ill mother (Terra Hazelton) and her mom’s abusive partner (Chy Ryan Spain).

Sly’s dialogue, especially between Amy and Liam, is poetic but doesn’t always feel authentic. Deeper connections get forged in the play’s strongest moments, like in the final scene between Amy and Amanda (Dainty Smith), a woman who helps calm Amy’s negative voices.

Although some characters seem one-dimensional and the acting can be uneven, the lead part is complex and well developed. Matias stands out in the role, as does supporting actor Smith. Audrey Dwyer directs with a subtle hand, employing sound effects and shadowy lighting to convey disturbing content without lessening its impact.

Even with its flaws this is an important play that bravely explores issues of sex, boundaries and consent.