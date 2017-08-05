SummerWorks review: The Principle Of Pleasure

× Expand David J. Romero Principles of Pleasure Principles of Pleasure

THE PRINCIPLE OF PLEASURE by Gerard Reyes (Reyes/SummerWorks). At the Theatre Centre Franco Boni Theatre. Aug 5 at 10 pm, Aug 8-9 and 11-12 at 10:30 pm, Aug 10 at 10:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

Photos and video are allowed at Gerard Reyes's solo dance show, The Principle Of Pleasure. Of course they are. After all, the entire show seems an exercise in narcissism and exhibitionism.

On a stage bare except for a couple of mirrors-on-wheels and chairs, Reyes, who conceived and choreographed the show, emerges seductively out of a puff of dry ice, clad in stilettos and a meshy, stretchy outfit (the marvellous costumes are by Vincent Tiley and Leigh Gallim).

After an initial dance, he orders various audience members onto the floor with him, where he then proceeds to engage in simulated bondage games, twerking marathons and dry humping.

The bald, bearded and lithe Reyes has a magnetic presence, and his slinky, snaky movements and rapid-fire voguing are watchable. Karine Gauthier's lighting design adds to the night club ambience.

But like pornography, Reyes's act soon becomes repetitive and boring. Dancing, posing and writhing to Janet Jackson songs, with audience interaction that goes beyond the norm (all his shows have late-night slots), is fine for a dance club, but it's not interesting theatre. There's little shape to the show, which merely ends abruptly in an awkwardly staged moment.

The program notes mention Reyes forging an "intimate connection" with the audience. But the only true connection Reyes seems to be having is with the mirror.