SummerWorks review: Divine

DIVINE by Natalie Trijia (Red One Theatre Collective/SummerWorks). Review: NNN

Natalie Trijia's Divine uses the country's water crisis as a jumping off point, but the style of the show – it's basically an all-female Western dystopia – almost trivializes the issue.

Employing a needlessly complex narrative device and a heightened language she can't quite control (only Cormac McCarthy might be able to get away with it), Trijia spins a yarn about a group of bandits looking for a water diviner by the name of Penn (Amanda Cordner).

Also looking for water in the dustbowl of Ontario is a corrupt preacher (Aviva Armour-Ostroff).

Director Claire Burns stages the work with lots of imagination; some shadow play helps fill in backstory, the costumes (by Sage Paul) are full of clever details, and I like how the guns have been fashioned out of old water bottles.

The cast is mostly fine, although I felt sorry for those trying to deliver unfunny comic lines.

Haley Garnett shows pluck as the narrator, but I wish Cordner's Penn had more to do – she's got a powerful voice and stage presence. Most effective is Armour-Ostroff, who has great fun with her cackling, sadistic villain.