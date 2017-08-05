SummerWorks review: Pearle Harbour's Chautauqua

PEARLE HARBOUR'S CHAUTAUQUA by Justin Miller (Rebecca Ballarin/SummerWorks). At the Scotiabank Studio. Aug 5 at 8 pm, Aug 6 at 5:45 pm, Aug 7 at 5:45 pm, Aug 10 at 8:15 pm, Aug 12 at 4 pm, Aug 13 at 4:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Art works in mysterious ways. For instance, who knew that a show performed by a drag queen in a recreation of an old-time tent revival could act as a balm for souls anxiously living in an age of economic, ecological and political uncertainty?

But that's exactly what Justin Miller's thoughtful and unique show does. Miller's drag persona Pearle Harbour, immaculately decked out in pearls, perfectly poised hat, plaid jacket and jodphurs, takes us through breathing exercises, songs and even a play called Turn To The Right performed by hand puppets to reflect on big issues of morality, empathy and sharing.

Pearle's a fascinating creature. Sure, she's as quick with a double entendre as the next big-boned gal – she thanks us for "passing through the creamy flaps" of her tent near the start – but Miller and director Byron Laviolette are after something deeper than puns.

A story about the betrayal of a childhood acquaintance takes on lots of resonance throughout the show, and, through a singalong (with harmony and accompaniment by Steven Conway's Brother Gantry, one of many literary references), Pearle will make you reconsider the lyrics of familiar songs in the context of Trump's divided America.

The production design, by Joseph Pagnan, is such a big part of the show, and there's something soothing and protective about being in the tent, created by Haley Reap. In fact, there are so many rich ideas in this piece that you might find yourself, as I did, Googling Chautauqua and Turn To The Right.

And while many shows employ audience interaction and participation, this is one of the few I've seen where the practice encourages a sense of community healing and togetherness.

Should you see the show? As Pearle (and the audience) says repeatedly, "You betcha."