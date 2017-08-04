SummerWorks review: Portrait

PORTRAIT by DA Hoskins (The Dietrich Group/SummerWorks). At the Theatre Centre, Franco Boni Theatre. Aug 5 at 5:30 pm, Aug 6 at 12:30 pm, Aug 8 at 8:30 pm, Aug 11 at 8:30 pm, Aug 12 at 1:30 pm, Aug 13 at 4:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Choreographer DA Hoskins cleverly incorporates video, live and recorded music, camera projections and props in this examination of the changing relationship between a man and a woman, performed by dancers Danielle Baskerville and Robert Kingsbury.

The hour-long piece is divided into sections, and many end with a performer saying “scene” which provokes an amused reaction from the audience. The work mixes modern elements (a camera projects Kingsbury’s face onto a screen – as if he is a live portrait observing Baskerville) with old ones (black-and-white video of Barbra Streisand singing Happy Days Are Here Again; the song Moon River accompanying a video collage of the couple).

The effect is nostalgic and whimsical, while the choreography allows for many visually striking and heavy moments. Baskerville and Kingsbury bring lots of emotion into their dance, from love and lust to heartbreaking rejection.

Kingsbury’s solo runs a bit long, but Hoskins includes tantalizing imagery here and in every scene: the sweat from Kingsbury’s naked body slowly evaporating from the stage after he lies down; Baskerville struggling to engage Kingsbury’s attention by donning fishnets and a black sack; and the gorgeous confetti-filled finale.