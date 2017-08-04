SummerWorks review: Reality Theatre

REALITY THEATRE by Julia Lederer (QuestionMark-Exclamation Theatre/SummerWorks). Aug 6 at 3 pm, Aug 7 at 7 pm, Aug 8 at 5:30 pm, Aug 10 at 9:30 pm, Aug 12 at 3 pm, Aug 13 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Julia Lederer’s collection of vignettes is amusing, even if it all doesn’t quite come together as a play.

Reality Theatre’s main theme seems to be how cut off we are from real life, whether it’s an actor (the deadpan Krista Morin) overthinking her one line as a prop in a Broadway musical or a trio of people who are constantly checking their laptop screens.

Despite some clever dialogue, the latter scenario has been done before many times. And a couple of sequences about a Dorian Gray-type character (Morin again) who’s tired of immortality feel more like exercises than full scenes.

But the Broadway actor bit – and its follow-through scene – are absurd and very funny, particularly for those who know their musical theatre.

Director Rebecca Applebaum gets grounded, confident work from Morin, Andy Trithardt and Akosua Amo-Adem. But I wish this were being performed in a smaller venue; the wide, acoustic-unfriendly Factory Mainspace robs it of intimacy and some laughs.

