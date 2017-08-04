SummerWorks review: Someone Between

SOMEONE BETWEEN by Chantria Tram (Apsara Theatre Company/SummerWorks). Factory Studio. Aug 5 at noon, Aug 6 at 7:30 pm, Aug 7 at 5 pm, Aug 8 at 5:45 pm, Aug 11 at 4:30 pm, Aug 12 at 6:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

In this autobiographical solo show, Chantria Tram explores intergenerational family strife by contrasting her mother’s experience escaping Cambodia with Tram’s own struggle to appreciate her Khmer parents’ traditions while growing up in Canada.

The play includes many amusing day-to-day moments from Tram’s life, such as watching American Idol with her critical, ex-singer mother or hanging out as a teenager at her Canadian friend’s house vs. her own.

Although Tram could delve more deeply into her emotional response to her mother’s expectations of her as a single, 33-year-old daughter, she clearly appreciates how rituals like praying at the family shrine keep her culturally connected. Paula Wing’s direction includes innovative visuals, particularly the use of a beautiful piece of white lace to represent different generations of Tram’s family. But some of the scene transitions feel abrupt.

Note: the performance runs 20 minutes less than the 75 indicated in the program.