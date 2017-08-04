SummerWorks reviews: How To Relax & Dolphin (double bill)

HOW TO RELAX co-created by Alison Daley and Jenny Laiwint (Twin Spark Productions/SummerWorks) & DOLPHIN choreographed by Alyssa Martin (Rock Bottom Movement/SummerWorks). At Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator. Aug 5 at 1:30 pm, Aug 6 at 2:15 pm, Aug 7 at 9:45 pm, Aug 9 at 4:45 pm, Aug 11 at 5:30 pm, Aug 13 at 8:45 pm. Rating: NNN (Relax); NNNN (Dolphin).

This double bill pairs two young, vibrant dance companies offering funny, offbeat creations that nod to specific eras.

First up is How To Relax, a 25-minute homage to the 1980s and a burgeoning self-help movement. Presented as a guided meditation that also invokes the TV show 20 Minute Workout, five dancers clad in 80s workout apparel explore ways to overcome various anxieties through “psychotechniques.” Despite a repetitive quality as the voice-over runs through a list of techniques, each energetic performer brings a personal touch to the group performance.

Then Dolphin – a bizarre spoof of Gossip Girl – takes the stage. Fans of the series will undoubtedly appreciate and pick up on many character details, but even if you’re out of the loop (like me), this over-the-top performance piece about the rivalry between two rich, popular girls is hilarious and captivating.

For 45-minutes, the entire cast throws themselves into creating an absurd world of teenage angst. There are even nods to other hit teen shows, like the Millie Bobby Brown chant used as a mantra. Alyssa Martin imbues her choreography with endless energy and includes numerous styles of dance, and Kelsey Wilson’s multicoloured costumes make everything look extra fabulous.

