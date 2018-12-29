12 stage artists to watch in the first half of 2019

Sting

What: Writer/actor in The Last Ship, a musical set in 1980s England, February 9 to March 24 at Princess of Wales (mirvish.com).

Why: The solo rocker, composer and former lead singer of the Police is also an accomplished actor, and he’s ready to show off all of the above – plus his progressive politics – in this deeply personal project about shipyard workers trying to survive the Margaret Thatcher era. The show didn’t fare well on Broadway, but it’s since been reworked and is coming here fresh from the UK, including a sold-out run in Sting’s birthplace of Newcastle, where it probably should have debuted in the first place.

Amaka Umeh

What: Ensemble member in Project: Humanity’s Towards Youth: A Play On Radical Hope, February 25 to March 16 at Streetcar Crowsnest (crowstheatre.com).

Why: Umeh helped ground some of 2018’s best ensembles. Among the fast-talking soccer warriors of The Wolves, her laconic goalie, who internalized the stress of their win streak into agony in the pit of her stomach, was a stand-out. And in a cast of big comedic turns in Shakespeare’s Dream in High Park, her Hermia helped sell the heartbreak caused by Puck’s spells. She plays a wide variety of roles in Andrew Kushnir’s new verbatim play, which uses excerpts of interviews with drama students from various countries to look at where the world is going.

Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young

What: The dance/theatre artists return to Canadian Stage with the Toronto premiere of Revisor, March 7 to 16 at Bluma Appel (canadianstage.com).

Why: This is the third production Pite and Young have made together and follows the long international run of their Olivier Award-winning exploration of trauma, Betroffenheit. Inspirations include Nikolai Gogol’s farcical The Government Inspector, in which a “revisor” doctors legal documents, but that doesn’t mean the work will be comedic, or even lighthearted. Young has worked mainly on the text, which Pite uses with her dancers to generate choreography. The co-creators are charting new ground with their symbiotic intermingling of text and movement.

Philip Riccio

What: Actor in 1979, Michael Healey’s comedy about Joe Clark, who was Canada’s 16th prime minister for a brief eight months in 1979. January 9 to 27 at the Berkeley Street Theatre (canadianstage.com).

Why: In his carefully chosen stage roles (among them John, Jerusalem and Mr. Marmalade), Riccio always brings an intelligence and a watchful intensity to his work. Count on the same with his Betty Mitchell Award-nominated performance in Healey’s second political play (after 2012’s Proud, about Stephen Harper), set at a time when politicians were interested in appealing to every voter and not just their base. And yes, Riccio will be wearing Clark’s signature brown corduroy jacket.

Augusto Bitter

What: Writer/actor in CHICHO, his solo show about a queer man’s coming of age in Venezuela and Canada (March 7 to 24 at Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace, passemuraille.ca); actor in Iphigenia And The Furies, Jeff Ho’s new adaptation of a Greek classic (January 6 to 20 at the Daniels Spectrum Aki Studio, 416-531-1402).

Why: The talented young Bitter has an unpredictable spark about him, which he’s shown in plays like The Monument and Rope Running Out. That spark should produce a rich flame in CHICHO’s personal story about sexual orientation, Catholicism and the diasporic experience. Before that, Bitter and co-stars Thomas Olajide, Virgilia Griffith and PJ Prudat are set to add heat to Ho’s genre-bending take on the ancient myth about vengeance.

Bahia Watson

What: Actor in Soulpepper’s The Virgin Trial, January 19 to February 3 at Young Centre (soulpepper.ca).

Why: Watson’s steely gaze was a flagship image in 2017 for the Stratford Festival, where she starred as a young Queen Elizabeth in Kate Hennig’s The Virgin Trial. Now the play’s part of Soulpepper’s winter season. Watson will also find out on January 27 if she’s a winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her ensemble nomination for Bravo’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The two roles – a devious by necessity royal, and an innocent enslaved by a brutal regime – showcase her dramatic range, and her portrayal of Queen Bess hints at her comedic gifts, too. We could see more of those, soon; Watson and Liza Paul’s new cabaret project, mashup, previewed material at a TEDTalk in October.

Hailey Gillis

What: Actor in Rose: A New Musical, billed by Soulpepper as their most ambitious production to date, January 17 to February 24 at Young Centre (soulpepper.ca).

Why: Gillis brings a great big voice and an equally large heart to all her work (Spoon River, Onegin). So she should be in her element as the title character – a woman who doesn’t fit into her society and seeks her own path in life – in Mike Ross and Sarah Wilson’s new musical. She and co-star Peter Fernandes – who plays Rose’s best friend – have been building their characters for several years in workshops, so they know them intimately.

Kitt Johnson

What: The iconic Danish choreographer performs her solo, Post No Bills, February 8 and 9 at Harbourfront Centre Theatre (harbourfrontcentre.com).

Why: A minimalist sensibility and existential themes are hallmarks of Johnson – who, pushing 60, is still a powerhouse performer. Great that Toronto finally gets to see this show, which has been touring the world for that past four years. The work explores ideas around crisis, both personal and societal. And, in a new initiative for the Torque series, Johnson’s debut will include a master class for the community called The Sustainable Body on February 6.

Kawa Ada

What: Actor in Kiss Of The Spider Woman, the inaugural production of Eclipse Theatre Company, March 6 to 10, performed in the historic Don Jail (eclipsetheatre.ca).

Why: One of the most versatile artists in the country, the Afghan-Canadian actor hasn’t, to our knowledge, been cast in a Toronto musical (even though one of his first professional gigs was Broadway musical Bombay Dreams). His sensitivity, both with text and movement (he’s choreographed some of the shows he’s been in), should be just right as Molina, the queer Argentine prisoner obsessed with the movies and the eponymous femme fatale (played by Tracy Michailidis). Set during Argentina’s Dirty War, the immersive production – the first theatre production ever performed in the Don Jail – is guaranteed to sell out.

Franco Nguyen

What: Writer/actor in Cahoots Theatre’s remount of his autobiographical Good Morning, Viet Mom, February 16 to March 3 at the Daniels Spectrum Aki Studio (cahoots.ca).

Why: Nguyen had breakthroughs in two stage milieus this year. His BIPOC sketch troupe Tall Boyz II Men were comedic hits at the 2018 editions of TOsketchfest, Toronto Fringe Festival and JFL42. And his solo 2017 Fringe hit Soaring Through Liquid Skies got a Next Stage Theatre Festival remount, a new title and more rave reviews for its funny mix of story, footage and confessions about his difficulties understanding his Vietnamese mother’s connections to her native land. The Second City alumnus has charisma and energy to spare, and Good Morning, Viet Mom’s story of a second-generation Canadian growing to understand the sacrifices of his parents moved its sold out audience. After this run it tours to Mississauga and Victoria, BC.

Marie Lambin-Gagnon

What: Choreographer Lambin-Gagnon’s interactive performance installation Slow Dance, with members of Toronto Dance Theatre, plays in conjunction with Jeanine Durning’s This Shape, We Are In (see them together or singly), January 23 to February 3 at the Winchester (tdt.org).

Why: As much a visual as a movement artist, Lambin-Gagnon comes at dance from an interesting angle. On the heels of her dreamy dancescape installation White Elephant, Lambin-Gagnon’s new work is a walk-through conversation between the audience, TDT dancers Yuichiro Inoue, Peter Kelly, Devon Snell and Margarita Soria, objects and the environment that contains everything. The goal is to celebrate the intimacy and strength present in all things.