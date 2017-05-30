2017 Dora Awards snubs and surprises

× Expand Soulpepper's Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts I, II, III) got a total of eight Dora nominations, including one for its terrific ensemble, which included Peter Fernandes (left) and Dion Johnstone.

The Dora Award nominations were announced this morning, with lots of fine, deserving shows recognized in theatre, dance and opera. Soulpepper’s Father Comes Home From The Wars (Parts I, II, III), Mirvish’s Come From Away and the Canadian Opera Company’s Gotterdamerung all received 8 nominations each, and productions like Obsidian and Shaw’s “Master Harold”... And The Boys, Acting Up Stage/Obsidian’s Passing Strange and Crow’s Theatre’s The Emancipation Of Ms. Lovely also got lots of love.

Here are some things the jurors either got surprisingly right… or strangely overlooked.

× Expand Cylla von Tiuedemann The Last Wife's Maev Beaty and Joseph Ziegler both got Dora nominations for their performances, but why were the writer and director ignored?

Snub: Kate Hennig and Alan Dilworth

Soulpepper’s revival of The Last Wife was rightly recognized for superb performances by leads Maev Beaty and Joseph Ziegler, and Yannik Larivée also got singled out for his scenic design. But inexplicably, director Alan Dilworth and playwright Kate Hennig were unacknowledged, although Dilworth got a nod for his fine work on Soulpepper’s Incident At Vichy. Hennig’s sequel, The Virgin Trial (also directed by Dilworth), is among the most anticipated plays at Stratford this year. Perhaps if Soulpepper produces it afterwards, the Dora jury will realize its past oversight and acknowledge her then.

× Expand The ASL-bilingual Prince Hamlet, featuring Christine Horne (left) and Karen Robinson, showed a new kind of diversity onstage.

Surprise: This Is The Point

Ahuri Theatre and Theatre Centre’s groundbreaking This Is The Point, an autobiographical look at how four people were affected by cerebral palsy, got four nominations in the independent theatre category: play (by Tony Diamanti, Dan Watson, Christina Serra, Karin Randoja and Liz MacDougall), production, direction (Randoja) and ensemble. This, combined with the attention around Why Not Theatre’s ASL-bilingual Prince Hamlet, makes one optimistic about true diversity in the theatre.

× Expand Perhaps Dora jurors didn't get their invitation to The Wedding Party, starring writer Kristen Thomson, Tom Rooney and Jason Cadieux.

Snub: The Wedding Party’s full guest list

While Kristen Thomson’s script for the comic romp that launched Crow’s Theatre’s new space got a nomination, missing were acknowledgements of the precise direction by Chris Abraham and fine performances not just by the ensemble (who did triple and quadruple duty) but by standouts Tom Rooney and Trish Lindstrom.

× Expand Tough Jews, starring Theresa Tova (left) and Maaor Ziv, got lots of deserving Dora love.

Surprise: Tough Jews cleans up

One of the toughest tickets to get earlier this year was for Storefront Theatre and Spadina Avenue Gang’s immersive, site-specific production of Tough Jews, Michael Ross Albert’s exciting and moving look at Jewish gangsters in the 20s and 30s in Kensington Market. Happily, the Dora jurors got in, singling out the script, production, Benjamin Blais’s efficient direction, Lindsay Dagger Junkin’s costumes and set and the acting ensemble. If there were still supporting acting categories, Stephen Joffe’s intense, psychopathic cousin would have been a shoe-in.

× Expand Hosanna, starring Damien Atkins and Jason Cadieux, was criminally overlooked by the Dora jury.

Snubs: Hosanna, Unholy, My Night With Reg, Who Killed Spalding Gray?

Combined, these four fine shows – each, coincidentally, written by a queer artist – received a total of (are you ready?) one Dora nomination, for Diane Flacks’s script for Unholy. What about Damien Atkins and Jason Cadieux’s vulnerable performances in Hosanna? Or Daniel MacIvor’s fascinatingly enigmatic solo work about Gray? Or Jonathan Wilson’s heartbreaking turn in My Night With Reg? Or the brilliant ensemble – not one weak link among Flacks, Bahareh Yaraghi, Niki Landau, Barbara Gordon and Blair Williams – from Unholy? And speaking of queer plays, it’s great that Buddies in Bad Times’s production of Nick Green’s Body Politic got three nominations, including an acting one for Flacks, but it’s unfortunate that veteran actor Geordie Johnson wasn’t acknowledged for his brave, bold turn as the play’s central character.

× Expand Mark Mullaly Pomona Acting ensembles, like the one for Pomona (with Bahareh Yaraghi and Ryan Hollyman), were especially strong this year.

Surprise: Ensemble nominations

It’s hard to think of a stronger year for acting ensembles, especially for shows with no clear lead, like Pomona, Other Jesus, Counting Sheep, Mouthpiece, Incident At Vichy and Black Boys.

× Expand Dahlia Katz / Intermission Magazine The NOW Audience Choice Award, voted on by the public, will now be called the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award, to honour NOW's long-time and beloved theatre writer. (Photo by Dahlia Katz)

Extra special surprise: the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award

The NOW Audience Choice Award has been renamed the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award to honour NOW’s beloved, long-time theatre writer, who passed away last month. Once again, the public can vote to choose a winner - from the list of outstanding productions nominees, or for a show of their choice. You can cast your vote at nowtoronto.com/doras from June 1 to 21. The winner will be announced at the June 26 Doras ceremony at the Elgin, hosted by Raoul Bhaneja, written by Diane Flacks and directed by Ed Roy.