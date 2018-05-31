The biggest 2018 Dora Awards snubs and surprises

The Dora Mavor Moore Awards nominations were announced this morning, with dozens of terrific shows recognized in Toronto theatre, dance and opera.

Among the multi-nominated shows are Life After (12 nods), The Overcoat (10), Orphée (9), Bears (8), Flashing Lights (8), Oksana G (7), Jerusalem (6), Fun Home (6), Idomeneus (5), Risky Phil (5), Mr. Shi And His Lover (5), Chasing The Path (5), Kiinalik: These Sharp Tools (4), Daughter (4), LULU v.7 // aspects of a femme fatale (3) and BANG BANG (3).

Here's my annual list of some things the jurors either got surprisingly right... or strangely overlooked.

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Ken MacKenzie got four design nominations, including one for Animal Farm's costumes.

SURPRISE: QUADRUPLE-NOMINATED DESIGNER KEN MACKENZIE

MacKenzie had an amazing year, acknowledged with nominations for his work on Animal Farm (costumes) and Flashing Lights (scenic design, costume design and lighting design). Other multiple nominees include Michaela Washburn, recognized for outstanding performance – female for both Confederation & Riel and Scandal & Rebellion; Joel Ivany, who got director nods in the musical/opera division for La Boheme and Orphée; Robert McQueen, nominated in the same division as director for Fun Home and Life After; and, in the Theatre for Young Audiences division, Sharron Matthews for writing Unapologetically Me: Sharron's Cabaret For Kids and performing in it.

× Expand Dora voters strangely didn't give thanks to The Humans.

SNUB: THE HUMANS

Canadian Stage's production of Stephen Karam's luminous play about a family's fraught Thanksgiving dinner came away empty-handed. Surely actor Ric Reid or the tight acting ensemble deserved some recognition.

SURPRISE: ACKNOWLEDGING TWO OUT OF THREE ALISONS AIN'T BAD, RIGHT?

It was inevitable that the three actors playing Alison Bechdel in Fun Home split the voting. Sara Farb ("Medium Alison") and Hannah Levinson ("Small Alison") both got acknowledged, but alas adult Alison (the warm, complex Laura Condlln, making her, um, MUSICAL THEATRE DEBUT) got shut out.

SNUB: BUNNY

Sure, Maev Beaty won the Dora for outstanding performance – female last year for The Last Wife, but the work she did in Hannah Moscovitch's play this year was extraordinary. In a just world, Sarah Garton Stanley's direction, Michael Gianfrancesco’s set and Nick Andison also would have been nominated.

× Expand Soulpepper's A Delicate Balance got lots of juror love.

SURPRISE: A DELICATE BALANCE

Who knew the Dora jurors would fall all over themselves in praise of Soulpepper's production of the Edward Albee classic, with nominations for outstanding production as well as outstanding performance – male (Oliver Dennis) and female (Brenda Robins)? Too bad Nancy Palk wasn't acknowledged for her subtle work; Robins was great, but she had the flashier, more likeable part.

SNUB: DAREN A. HERBERT AND HAILEY GILLIS

In one of the strongest years for musicals in recent memory, the acting categories in the musical division are, predictably, stacked with talent. So it was a shame that while Amiel Gladstone and Veda Hille's show got nominated for production and Josh Epstein (outstanding performance – male) and the ensemble got nominated, Herbert and Gillis were left off. And really? No outstanding performance – female (musical) nomination for Chilina Kennedy in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical?

SURPRISE: VIVIEN ENDICOTT-DOUGLAS FOR LO (OR DEAR MR. WELLS)

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann Vivien Endicott-Douglas plays a woman in two ­different life stages in Lo (Or Dear Mr. Wells).

Endicott-Douglas delivered two outstanding performances this year, and how fitting that she was acknowledged for Rose Napoli's play (justly nominated for new play) in which she had to play a woman looking back on the girl she was, shifting between the two effortlessly throughout.

AND DON'T FORGET...

... to cast your vote for the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award. In honour of NOW's beloved, long-time senior theatre writer, the public gets to vote for their favourite show from among the nominees for outstanding productions – or anything else during the season. Cast your vote at nowtoronto.com/doras2018 starting today (May 31) at noon through June 20 at midnight.

The 39th Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, hosted by Astrid Van Wieren, take place June 25 at 7:30 pm (VIP cocktail from 6 pm, after-party at 10:30 pm), Winter Garden (189 Yonge). $20-$190. 1-855-622-ARTS, or tapa.ca.