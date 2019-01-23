Tartuffe's comedy hits hard in the age of Trump

TARTUFFE by Moliere, translated by Ranjit Bolt (Canadian Stage/Crow's Theatre/Groundling Theatre/David Versus Goliath/Stratford). At the Bluma Appel (27 Front East). Runs to January 27. $51-$111. 416-368-3110. See listing. Rating: NNNN

There have been many effective productions of Molière’s Tartuffe, but none has felt more contemporary and politically timely than Chris Abraham’s.

Molière’s satire concerns the titular character (Tom Rooney), whose seeming piety has brainwashed Orgon (Graham Abbey), the head of a wealthy home, even though most of the latter’s family – including Orgon’s children Damis (Emilio Vieira) and Mariane (Mercedes Morris) and wife Elmire (Maev Beaty) – are suspicious.

After one family ploy to show Tartuffe’s hypocrisy backfires and another succeeds, the rogue finally reveals his true colours. He has indeed tricked everyone, but now holds total power over them.

If the idea of a group of people now suffering under someone who essentially hoodwinked them sounds familiar, that’s the point of this production.

Trump references – everything from “fake news” to “covfefe” – abound in Ranjit Bolt’s clever, rhyming couplet adaptation, which is also sprinkled with references to sexting and unfollowing.

And Rooney’s bad Russian accent seems like a dig at Trump’s possible shady association with Putin.

Sure, it sounds gimmicky. But like Abraham’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream a few years ago, this is a big, broad crowd-pleaser of a production.

Thankfully, the actors are first-rate. Abbey makes a solid straight man, all earnest and angry pronouncements, while Vieira, Morris and Johnathan Sousa (as Mariane’s boyfriend) are suitably self-obsessed privileged kids.

And Beaty’s Elmire – warm, resourceful, increasingly nervous – is fascinating to watch, especially in the act two set piece in which she tries to seduce Tartuffe to convince her hidden husband he’s a fraud.

But it’s Rooney who owns this production. You can’t take your eyes off his character’s precise, affected gestures, from the way he tosses his mane of hair (the handsome designs are by Julie Fox) and his still, thoughtful way of lounging on a sofa to his hilarious habit of popping Tic Tacs right before he’s about to do something important.

He’s one of Canada’s greatest actors – equally fine at drama, comedy and musicals – and this performance is one you won’t want to miss.

Note: This is a revised version of the review of the Stratford production from 2017