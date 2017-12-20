The Top 10 Toronto theatre artists of 2017

For the past couple of decades, my late colleague Jon Kaplan would lovingly compile this list, and he’d run the names by me so we could discuss them. Of course, Jon loyally monitored all of these artists’ careers – sometimes (as is the case with the number-one artist) from their first show. I’m following his rule that to be considered for inclusion, an artist has to have presented at least two shows in the year.

× Expand Tanja-Tiziana "We want to turn on the east end at night," says Crow's Chris Abraham at the company's new Streetcar Crowsnest.

1. CHRIS ABRAHAM, director/artistic director

Not only did Crow’s Theatre’s artistic director oversee the opening of the company’s handsome new east-end space, which has already altered the geography of our theatre scene, but he helmed a huge range of shows, from the farcical The Wedding Party (RSVP for its return next month!) and the poignant The Boy In The Moon to a pair of pieces that wooed the indie music crowd (True Crime and A&R Angels). He also found a way to theatricalize Claude Vivier’s haunting Musik Für Das Ende for Soundstreams. Meanwhile at Stratford he directed an elegant yet gut-bustingly funny production of Tartuffe that had up-to-the-minute Trump jokes.

× Expand In The Wedding Party, Tom Rooney, here with Moya O'Connell, delivered a master class in effortless acting. (Photo by Guntar Kravis)

2. TOM ROONEY, actor

There’s no question that Rooney is one of the country’s best actors. What’s incredible is how effortless he makes his craft look, whether he’s tossing back Tartuffe’s ridiculous mane, bitching out juicy bons mots while wearing a ridiculous wig in The School For Scandal or – most memorably – playing contrasting twins in The Wedding Party.

3. CHRISTINE HORNE, actor

Horne got lots of press last year when she wrote in Intermission magazine about not being able to pay her rent at the same time that she was on the cover of NOW Magazine’s Fall Stage Guide and starring in lots of plays. Let’s hope the ecology has changed enough so she can keep giving us performances as varied as her ones this year. In Vimy, she played a nurse numbed to the horrors of war, while in Asking For It she morphed into various women (and one delightful tween) wrestling with the consent issue. Most impressive was her scruffy but soulful Prince Hamlet that made you think about the character’s conflicts, not gender.

4. AUGUSTO BITTER, actor

Twelve months ago, Bitter was on NOW’s list of promising young artists, and this year he delivered on that promise. In the imaginative, physical Our Town, he brought great focus and vivid character work to the ensemble. In El Retorno/I Return, he expertly played both a whimsical child and a sober adult navigating the world of a Chilean exile. And in Rope Running Out, he brought mystery and vulnerability to his photographer testing the limits of his unconventional relationship. Can’t wait for his solo show, CHICHO, at Theatre Passe Muraille’s BUZZ in February.

× Expand Racheal McCaig

5. BRITTA JOHNSON, composer

Musicals can take years to develop, so what a treat that we got to see two Johnson shows in 2017. First came Stupidhead! A Musical Comedy, about co-writer/performer Katherine Cullen’s dyslexia, with a score that was quirky and whimsical. Then came Life After, a musically complex and deeply moving look at grief and guilt that had every critic in the city comparing Johnson to her idol, Stephen Sondheim. Let’s hope Trap Door, Johnson’s collaboration with her sister Anika and Morris Panych, workshopped at Theatre Sheridan, finds a home soon.

6. RICK ROBERTS, actor

In a year where powerful, middle-aged men were finally held accountable for their heinous deeds, Roberts got deep inside two of theatre’s most disturbing abusers. Watching his cagey, libidinous Claudius square off against Christine Horne’s Prince Hamlet was thrilling, while his Pozzo in Waiting For Godot was both terrifying and, in the second act, pitiable.

7. SHANNON LEA DOYLE, designer

I have no idea what Doyle looks like (well, before we posted her above picture), but many of her designs are permanently etched in my mind: that deceptively playful, balloon-strewn set in I’m Doing This For You; the limbo-like bare stage for The Boy In The Moon with its suggestions of the outside world and a family’s internal turmoil; a concert area full of broken dreams for Hedwig And The Angry Inch; and John’s tchotchke-filled bed-and-breakfast parlour that was both enchanting, claustrophobic and sinister.

8. THERESA TOVA, actor

After what seemed like a long absence from the theatre, Tova brought two unforgettable mothers to the stage: the controlling, seen-it-all matriarch who put the “tough” in Tough Jews, then the woman caught between devout husband and restless artistic son in The Jazz Singer. As ACTRA’s Toronto president, she also proved an effective spokesperson about the group’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the industry.

× Expand Greg Wong Rose Napoli and Daniel Ellis make odd decisions in Trigonometry.

9. ROSE NAPOLI, actor/writer

A passionate, persuasive performer in Rob Kempson’s Trigonometry, Napoli also mounted two of her own plays this year: the quirky Ten Creative Ways To Dispose Of Your Cremains, in which she played a young woman grieving her father’s death, and Lo (Or Dear Mr. Wells), a gripping two-hander about sex, power and control between a high school teacher and his protégé/lover that added interesting notes to the consent debate.

10. CHRISTY BRUCE, actor/improvisor

Improv artists don’t usually get the respect they deserve in theatre, but Bruce – whether playing a tough yet flirtatious café owner in Hookup or a murder suspect with links to organized crime in Undercover – has the dramatic instincts of the best thesps. She got to show that as a controlling mom in the hit Fringe comic murder mystery Murder In The Cottonwoods.