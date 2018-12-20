A Christmas Carol's immersive walkabout production will haunt you

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Justin Haigh (Three Ships Collective/Soup Can Theatre). At the Campbell House Museum (160 Queen West). Runs to December 22. $20-$30. Sold out. christmascarolto.com. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is so ubiquitous at this time of year that it’s hard to approach it with any sort of freshness.

Thankfully the ingenious folks at the Three Ships Collective and Soup Can Theatre have done just that. And it’s not simply because they’re performing the show at the Campbell House Museum, a venue built 10 years after Dickens was born, although that adds immensely to the experience of this tale of the miserly Scrooge’s (Thomas Gough) spiritual awakening one Christmas Eve.

Justin Haigh’s nimble, imaginative script of course draws most of its dialogue from Dickens (how could it not?) but Haigh adds little details that enhance the plot and themes. There’s a bit about Scrooge and a foreclosure, for instance, that isn’t in the original but fits in perfectly in this post-2008 financial collapse world; and a plot point about blindness addresses a question that any lover of the tale has always wondered. Plus having the ghost of Scrooge’s partner, Jacob Marley (Christopher Fowler), act as narrator and guide, is chillingly effective. On the night I attended, he even prevented an audience member from taking photos. If only every show had a ghostly intermediary!

Sarah Thorpe’s sensitive direction makes efficient use of each of the space. The chilliness of the basement is particularly fitting for Scrooge’s under-heated office and the cramped Cratchit home. And one particular staging detail in the upstairs bedroom adds a frisson of horror to the proceedings.

The casting is impeccable. Gough’s Scrooge is convincingly angry, making his pronouncements fierce and terrifying. William Matthews’s Bob Cratchit really does look overworked and underfed. John Fray’s Fred and Alex Dallas’s Mrs. Dilbert are picture-perfect representations of opposites on the Victorian-era social scale. Makenna Beatty’s Tiny Tim is endearing without being saccharine. And Christopher Lucas’s Ghost Of Christmas Present has a marvellous energy (the Midlands accent adds a lot to his characterization as well.)

Amy Marie Wallace’s violin playing adds atmospheric notes to several scenes. It’s characteristic of this show that even this isn’t overdone. The music is used sparingly, and so it’s all the more effective – much like everything in this one-of-a-kind production, which deserves to become an annual event.