A Delicate Balance finds just the right balance

I expected there to be something of a pall over the Young Centre when I attended Soulpepper’s second performance of A Delicate Balance. But an enthusiastic nearly full house proves that in the wake of what could turn out to be a devastating sexual harassment scandal, the show is definitely going on.

The play opens with Agnes (Nancy Palk) and Tobias (Oliver Dennis), wealthy retirees who are seemingly content, talking benignly about the terrors of old age and the possibility that Agnes may go mad. Soon it’s clear there are tensions simmering under the surface, especially when Agnes’s live-in drunken sister Claire (Brenda Robins) appears and begins tearing down the veneer of complacency.

When the couple’s best friends show up, beset by a vague but overwhelming fear of something – we never learn what – with intentions of moving in, they upset the household balance. The arrival of daughter Julia (Laura Condlln), after she’s left her fourth husband, brings the house into further disarray.

Albee presses the themes that fuelled his famous Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – marital discord, the long ago death of a child, the impact of copious amounts of alcohol – but differently this time. Claire’s alcoholism is referred to early on and explicitly – it becomes a near joke – and Agnes and Toby don’t fight so furiously. Rather, the conflicts seem to be under the skin but perilously close to the surface.

Working on Astrid Janson’s set, designed expressly to evoke the themes of off-kilteredness, the actors show a deep understanding of Albee’s intention. Condlln conveys the whininess of a child coddled by know-nothing parents. Derek Boyes and Kyra Harper as the imposing couple are artless and irritatingly vague – as they need to be – and Robins is hilarious in the most showy and least challenging role of the fool.

In an expert turn, Palk as the matriarch trying to hold everything together makes the suppression of her own fear and rage physical, moving stealthily or standing ramrod straight. And Dennis shifts effortlessly from ineffectual to angry and back again.

But though Diana LeBlanc’s direction is tight – even if there are some acoustical problems with the stage set up between two audience tiers – and the performances excellent, it’s the text that rules.

Right from the start, Agnes’s discursive monologue containing three sentences that begin with, “What I find astonishing,” makes it’s clear that we’re in the hands of a superior playwright. Albee can sustain both long speeches and witty banter in ways that bring real pleasure, even to uncomfortable material.

The play is over 50 years old but still feels fresh.

Artistically speaking, with another great production of a classic, it’s business as usual on the Soulpepper stage. Let’s just hope that’s not the case behind the scenes.