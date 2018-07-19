A Midsummer Night's Dream in High Park dazzles

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM by William Shakespeare (Shakespeare in High Park/Canadian Stage). At the High Park Amphitheatre. Runs to September 2. PWYC ($25 adv reserved seating). canadianstage.com. Rating: NNNN

Returning to again helm the comedy offering of Shakespeare in High Park (running in rep with Romeo And Juliet), director Tanja Jacobs takes her vibrant, animated approach from last year’s 70s-disco-hotel-set Twelfth Night up a notch for this fabulous Fellini-styled circus-themed romp.

Between large, eye-pleasing red-and-white striped curtains, the enchanted big-top action follows forbidden lovers Hermia (Amaka Umeh) and Lysander (David Patrick Flemming) as they steal away into a nearby forest where magical creatures confuse their affections.

Jacobs’s heightened sense of style maximizes the Bard’s humour here with big, well-timed stunts, and running gags – especially recurring bits featuring an aspect of Puck’s wardrobe. Flemming gets lots of laughs for his initially nerdy and prudish Lysander (who, with thick, black-framed glasses and slicked hair looks strikingly like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough), as does Rachel Cairns as love-crazed Helena in her dogged pursuit of Jakob Ehman’s Demetrius.

But the show’s best characters come to life once magic is introduced. These include crowd-pleasing flamenco-styled fairies led by Queen Titania (Naomi Wright), who, decked out in colourful orange and turquoise frills, navigate the stage in cute and funny group choreography, scoring big laughs and stealing every scene they’re in.

Jason Cadieux is another standout, offering a massive, amphitheatre-filling comic performance as the vainglorious would-be leading man Bottom in the play-within-a-play, and as the mischievous fairy King Oberon, who has many laugh-out-loud interactions with his checked-out spritely servant, Puck (Peter Fernandes).

James Bunton’s delightful sound design aptly conjures the whimsical spells afoot with short songs punctuating certain scenes – one sweet number that gets repeated a few times later in the show features a super-catchy hook that’s almost too good not to be turned into something more substantial.

The result is an appropriately dreamlike affair, and a pitch-perfect counterpoint to Frank Cox-O’Connell’s gritty and violent Romeo and Juliet. Together they comprise the strongest pair of offerings in High Park since Canadian Stage began running two shows in rep back in 2014.

So whether you’re a long-time fan, or curious newcomer to Toronto’s outdoor Shakespeare scene, you’re going to want to catch both.