Alice In Wonderland is visually enchanting

ALICE IN WONDERLAND by Lewis Carroll, adapted by Peter Hinton from Lewis Carroll (Shaw Festival). At the Festival Theatre, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Runs in rep to October 16. $25-$117. See Out Of Town, this page. 1-800-511-7429, shawfest.com. Rating: NNN

"Who are you?" the rather smug, sometimes rude Caterpillar asks Alice when she meets him in her adventures in Wonderland.

That question suggests the theme of director Peter Hinton's adaptation of Lewis Carroll's children's classic: identity, and how we see ourselves. It's invariably not as others do. Just as important is Hinton's focus on children's wisdom, which downplays the rational and emphasizes nonsense.

It's a heady production, always playing with language but sometimes hard to follow in the first act. There's no denying its visual fascination, though, even when the storytelling sometimes rambles on.

Hinton blends real-life figures in 1865 Oxford, where the stuttering Carroll (Graeme Somerville), whose real name was Charles Dodgson, took 10-year-old Alice Liddell (Tara Rosling) and her two sisters out on the river, with the fantastical creatures Alice meets in Wonderland. The latter are funhouse-mirror reflections of people from her everyday life. In Wonderland, for example, Carroll becomes the Mad Hatter, and Alice's grandmother (Jennifer Phipps) morphs into the Cheshire Cat.

Despite the cleverness of much of the staging - the Caterpillar is a semi-recumbent group of six men, the Cheshire Cat is a huge human face projected onto a feline body - the first half's episodes aren't always as strong as they might be, notable exceptions being Alice's encounter with the Caterpillar and the party at the Mad Hatter's.

After intermission, when the narrative focuses on Alice's relationship with the Queen of Hearts (Moya O'Connell), the production snaps into focus. O'Connell is fascinating as the demanding Queen, and Donna Belleville's just as good as her sometime adversary, the Duchess.

Rosling is splendid as the curious Alice, alternately bold and uncertain; she gives the show its heart, complete with a touch of sadness and a sense of moving out of childhood by show's end. The large Shaw ensemble is also fine as both the Victorians and the quirky Wonderlanders.

This production is special because of Allen Cole's songs, often with a music hall feel, and fun choreography by Denise Clarke. The design is jaw-dropping: Eo Sharpe's set, lit by Kevin Lamotte, which includes a glassy floor that suggests water; William Schmuck's clever costumes of animals real and imaginary; and Beth Kates and Ben Chaisson's captivating projections of illustrations from period children's books, airy vistas, gardens, murky forests, a card-filled throne room and more.

