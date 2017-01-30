All hail The Last Wife

× Expand Cylla von Tiuedemann Maev Beaty and Joseph Ziegler take the crown in The Last Wife.

THE LAST WIFE by Kate Hennig (Soulpepper). At the Young Centre (50 Tank House). Runs to February 11. $32-$89. 416-866-8666. See listing. ­Rating: NNNN

With everyone wondering how to deal with a capricious and dangerous ruler south of the border, the Soulpepper remount of Kate Hennig’s Stratford Festival hit The Last Wife couldn’t be timelier.

Katherine Parr (Maev Beaty) is a resourceful, smart and beautiful woman whose second husband has just died when Henry VIII (Joseph Ziegler) comes calling. What Henry wants, Henry gets, but Katherine – who definitely wants to keep her head about her – is savvy, negotiating the terms of their relationship, especially their inti­mate relations, and discovering in her role of wife, queen and stepmother a sense of self-worth and purpose.

Hennig’s script is bold, clear and full of contemporary flourishes that never feel contrived. She takes special care setting up Katherine’s dealings with Henry’s children, heir to the throne Edward (Jonah Q. Gribble, wise beyond his years), and Mary (Sara Farb) and Elizabeth (Bahia Watson), both of whom she helps join the line of succession. (And we know how far Elizabeth goes.)

The first act provides all the set-up and hence lacks momentum, but there’s lots to look at in Alan Dilworth’s production, especially in Yannick Larivée’s spare yet evocative set, with its model of Hampton Court literally hanging from above, suggest­ing a different perspective on historic events.

It’s in act two – where Katherine gains Henry’s respect but also bruises his pride with her clever negotiations while he’s been away in France at war – that the production heats up. Beaty gets to show her full range as Kate draws on all her talents to fight for her life. Ziegler is just as fine, charismatic but also quick to anger.

With such a small cast – Gareth Potter plays Kate’s lover and future husband, Thom Seymour – we don’t get to see the machinations of the court, whose shenanigans are outlined so richly in Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall books.

But this pays off in the end, when we see how, despite Katherine’s accomplishments, she’s shut out from events after Henry’s death.

A haunting coda hints at what’s to come in Hennig’s Queenmaker Trilogy; the second play premieres this summer at Stratford. Can’t wait.