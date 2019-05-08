Antigone effectively uses recent Chinese student activism to update a Greek tragedy

× Expand Antigone, Jasmine Chen, Young People's Theatre Photo by Cylla von Tiedemann

ANTIGONE by Jeff Ho (Young People’s Theatre, 165 Front East). Runs to May 16. $10-$39. 416-862-2222. See listing. Rating: NNN

Antigone is the second adaptation of a Greek tragedy that Jeff Ho has presented in less than a year. And while this Young People's Theatre show doesn’t have the same irreverent, cheeky spirit as his Iphigenia And The Furies, the subject – rebellion in the face of an unjust political regime, even when it divides a family – requires a more serious approach.

After her brother Neikes (Jeff Yung) gets involved in a student-led government protest in China, Antigone (Jasmine Chen) goes searching for his body, defying her powerful leader father, Kreon (John Ng), who has disowned his son.

Ho and directors Stephen Colella and Karen Gilodo have some problems setting up the play; the opening scenes are exposition-heavy and confusing. But once the central conflict is established, the show moves along swiftly. While the actors are mostly strong – Christopher Allen adds much-needed comic relief as a nervous guard – Christine Urquhart’s set and costume designs are the most memorable aspect of the show.

The use of umbrellas – obviously a reference to 2014’s Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong – is especially effective, evoking everything from guns to tanks.

