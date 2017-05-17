Audience members from hell

× Expand CREATISTA Getty Images/iStockphoto 153037640 Believe it or not, cellphone users are not the rudest people in the theatre.

In more than 20 years of way-greater-than-average theatre-going, I thought I’d experienced every annoying thing that can happen to audiences while at a play.

Then last month, during a lovely production of Our Town, I encountered something new. Behind me and to the left, I heard… jangling. It turned out to be a woman shaking her chunky jewellery. We’re not talking about Jacob Marley’s shackles here, but the sound was enough to jolt me out of the show whenever it occurred. Worse, the clanging inevitably happened during the production’s quietest moments.

This got me thinking about the different ways audiences can be rude. I won’t include the “What did she just say?” talker, the walking perfume ad, the chronic cougher or the person who can’t stop checking his or her cellphone. Those are no-brainers.

Here is my subjective list of the worst five performances by audience members.

1. Stinky feet man

During a winter show at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre, the dude next to me removed his thick boots to air out his stinky feet. Once I realized what he’d done, I looked around for an escape route, but the lights were down and the house was full. After almost gagging, I breathed through my mouth.

2. Fifth Beatle

During the opening night of a Mirvish show featuring songs by the Fab Four, a broadcaster formerly with Citytv and CBC Radio sitting next to me started singing the tunes with her date. This was not during the ovation, when audience participation at such shows is usually demanded. Needless to say, I wanted to twist and shout at her… but didn’t until I went on Twitter afterwards. (She semi-apologized in a Twitter reply.)

3. “Suck it!” woman

At the opening performance of one of Second City’s revues, a woman seated above and behind me who’d drunk a bit too much of the pre-show punch started talking. And talking – so much so that I missed lines of dialogue. When I did the initial look-around she ignored me, and when I shushed her she hissed, “Suck it!” repeatedly. Then, when she figured out I was taking notes about the show, she crazily shouted, “I am reviewing!” The SC staff handled the situation well, re-seating me at intermission. And after I complained about it on social media, one of the Second City cast quipped, “Looks like [fellow cast member’s] drunk mom was in the audience.”

4. Tapping finger man/program roller/Velcro guy

File these guys – for some reason they’re all male – under fidgeters. At the tiny Coal Mine Theatre a month ago, a jerk behind me kept tapping the wooden railing next to him, despite my evil-eye looks. When I finally whispered something to him, the woman he was with reached over and stopped his hand. God bless you, ma’am.

Should you distribute programs before or after a show? Most do it before, but perhaps it should be after. Numerous people crinkle their programs while they’re engrossed in a show, not knowing that the person in front of them can hear every crease.

And at a very memorable SummerWorks show, fellow critic Lynn Slotkin and I discovered a man fastening and unfastening a Velcro strap. It’s now become a running joke with us, signifying any generic loud audience member.

5. Unofficial show videographer

At last year’s Next Stage Festival, some dolt in the front row of the Factory Mainspace hoisted his camera phone above his head and started shooting video of parts of the show. Since he didn’t look like a professional, and the show contained partial nudity, I can only guess he was saving things up for his own private viewing later. Ew.

Runners-up (repeat offenders)

• The person who leaves the phone on vibrate, which you can still hear during quiet scenes in small- and medium-size theatres.

• The person in the comedy show who repeats punchlines or says, “That’s funny!” Yeah. It'd be funnier if you could laugh and not talk.

• The person who says, “I’m not talking! I’m just checking my phone.”