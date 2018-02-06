Bang Bang delivers timely, explosive drama with lots of laughs

× Expand Joseph Michael Photography

BANG BANG by Kat Sandler (Factory Theatre, 125 Bathurst). Runs to February 18. $30-$50. See listing. Rating: NNNN

No easy answers emerge at the end of Kat Sandler’s explosive new play, Bang Bang – and amen for that.

It deals with the hottest of hot-button issues, like police violence against Black men, voice appropriation, mental illness and white male privilege. And none of these has a simple solution.

Tim (Jeff Lillico) has written a play loosely inspired by a real-life case in which a rookie cop, Lila (Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah), shot a young Black man.

A distraught Lila refused to talk to Tim for his play, but now that the work’s being adapted into a film, he decides to drop by her mother Karen’s (Karen Robinson) home (naturalistically realized by designer Nick Blais), where she’s moved back after losing her job, suffering from depression and hitting the bottle.

Soon, two figures connected to the movie also arrive: Jackie (Sébastien Heins), an actor looking to play the role of the cop, and Tony (Richard Zeppieri), a former cop who’s now Jackie’s bodyguard.

Sandler’s always been brilliant in setting up situations, and here she’s provided one that’s both dramatically charged, timely and wickedly funny.

If the first act sets up the characters, their quirks and their sensitive spots, the second – in which everyone takes part in a read of Tim’s cliché-filled script – lets them and their preconceptions bang up against each other.

Every character wants something, and some obviously aren’t going to be satisfied. Plus there are a couple of big secrets.

Among the standouts are Lillico, whose character’s cheerful geekiness masks aggression and smugness, and Heins, who brings just the right touch of deluded confidence to his ambitious pop-star-turned-actor.

The heart of the play is the relationship between mother and daughter, and although Roberts-Abdullah could add shading to her performance, Robinson, whom you’ll watch even when others are talking, finds a warmth and generosity in their interaction that suggests decades of lived life.

Don’t be surprised if, after laughing at Sandler’s satire and thinking about the issues, you tear up over the effects of guilt and anger on two family members.