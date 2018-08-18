Soulpepper's Bed And Breakfast serves up humour with heart

× Expand Cylla von Tiedemann

BED AND BREAKFAST by Mark Crawford (Soulpepper). At the Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House). Runs to September 2. $32-$95. soulpepper.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNN

While Toronto theatre audiences know Mark Crawford as a fine comic actor (Factory’s Prairie Nurse, Groundling’s Measure For Measure), he’s also a well-known playwright. His works have been produced throughout the country but, until this Soulpepper production of Bed And Breakfast, never locally.

Hopefully its success – the show has “hit” written all over it – means his other plays, like Stag And Doe and the recent Blyth Festival premiere of The New Canadian Curling Club, will follow along.

Brett (Gregory Prest) and Drew (Paolo Santalucia) are a middle-class Toronto couple trying to buy a house. But when Brett’s late aunt leaves him her house in a small town three hours from the big city, the two decide to uproot their lives and move into the house to set up the titular B&B.

You might expect a fish-out-of-water tale of two gay guys in the country, and it is that, to a degree. But Crawford doesn’t hold back on depicting small-town homophobia, internalized shame and generations of family secrets.

Among the play’s 22 memorable characters are a flirtatious barista owner, a chatty real estate agent, the realtor’s baking-obsessed son, an octogenarian neighbour and a gruff, monosyllabic contractor.

There are even a couple of pets, cleverly named after Canadian gay (or should-be-gay) celebrities.

The main draw of the show is that the two actors play everyone, with only their skill, a few props – including an earring, a trucker cap and a cane – and Bonnie Beecher’s subtle lighting changes to set them apart.

Under Ann-Marie Kerr’s sharp, grounded direction, the piece never feels gimmicky. Every inch of Alexandra Lord’s two-tiered set gets used for maximum effect, especially a swinging front door.

And the ease with which the two actors (who are a couple in real life) switch characters is astonishing, particularly when Prest morphs into the awkward adolescent Dustin, whose hoodie takes on a life of its own, or when Santalucia changes his posture and voice to become the intolerant contractor Doug.

Near the end of the first act, there’s a scene set in a café in which the actors play five people, and it’s to Kerr and the actors’ credit that you’re never confused about who’s talking.

Although the Fawlty Towers-like farce doesn’t come until midway through the second act, it’s not the point. Crawford’s comedy is accessible but not dumbed-down. In fact, it’s quietly subversive, beginning and ending with an image that, even two decades ago, would have been radical.

Now it just feels right.