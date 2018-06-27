Best of Fringe returns in August!

The 30th annual Toronto Fringe begins next week (July 4), but it's just been announced that the Best of the Fringe mini festival will be back after the Fringe at its old venue, the Studio Theatre at the Toronto Centre for the Arts.

The holdover series, which was cancelled in 2017 because of the announced amalgamation of three city-owned theatres, including the Sony Centre and St. Lawrence Centre (it now has the working title Civic Theatres Toronto), has always been helpful for audience members who couldn't snag a ticket to sold-out shows at the Fringe.

Former Best of the Fringe shows include Kim's Convenience (which was later made into a CBC series), Pool (No Water), which just picked up a Dora Award for its remount, Morro And Jasp Do Puberty (the clown duo has another show at this year's Fringe, Save The Date), 52 Pick Up and Punch Up, by Fringe fave Kat Sandler.

In past years, the Best of the Fringe has been scheduled for right after the Toronto Fringe, usually to capitalize on a hit show's momentum. This year the festival will begin a few weeks later on August 17.

The winners of Best of the Fringe will be announced near the end of the Toronto Fringe.

All tickets will be $20. tocentre.com.