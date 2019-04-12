French farce Bigre doesn't produce many big laughs

BIGRE by Pierre Guillois, Agathe L’Huillier and Olivier Martin-Salvan (Compagnie Le Fils Du Grand Réseau/Canadian Stage/Théâtre Français de Toronto). At the Berkeley Street Theatre (26 Berkeley). Runs to April 21. $20-$79. theatrefrancais.com. See listing. Rating: NN

Bigre is a French farce that, alas, isn’t very funny.

Three Parisians try to coexist in their adjacent attic apartments. One (Jonathan Pinto-Rocha) is a minimalist neat-freak; the other (co-writer Pierre Guillois) is a scruffy hoarder; and the third, the only woman (Eléonore Auzou-Connes), is accident-prone. In a series of vignettes, they deal with annoying flies, a pet rabbit and stray toupées and bras, as well as the constant drone of outdoor construction.

Your enjoyment of the show, a big touring hit in Europe before winning the Molière for best comedy in France, will depend on what you find funny. Slapstick? Sure. Acrobatic movements in confined places? Impressive. But fart and poo jokes? Hmm. Botched blood sample extractions? Ugh. Exploitation of women (the female character is defined, in the program, as “a curvaceous blonde”)? Oy gevalt.

The most impressive things about the show are Laura Léonard’s beautifully detailed set and Roland Auffret and Loïc le Cadre’s evocative sound design. The latter is important because the performers, who rotate their roles with two other actors, never speak – except to shout, scream or moan.

Like these sounds, my continual sighing and eye-rolling needs no translation.