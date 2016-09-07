Black loves matter in She Said/He Said

× Expand Anne-Marie Woods's "blingles" helped inspire She Said/He Said.

SHE SAID/HE SAID written and directed by Anne-Marie Woods, with Woods and Matthew G. Brown. Presented by Imani Enterprises at the Aki Studio, Daniels Spectrum (585 Dundas East). Opens Wednesday (September 14) and runs to September 18, Wednesday-Saturday 8 pm, matinees September 16-17 at 1 pm, September 18 at 3 pm. $25, stu/srs $20. 416-531-1402, imaniartsbiz.com.

Writer/performer Anne-Marie Woods never dreamt that the blingles she organized over a decade ago would lead to her creating her latest show, She Said/He Said.

What's a blingle, you ask?

It's a dating event for Black singles, and Woods coined (and even trademarked) the term back in 2004.

"I got tired of talking about the fact that my friends and I had such trouble meeting someone to get involved with," she recalls, "beginning with how hard it was to get people to talk to each other and make a connection.

"I did all sorts of events geared to groups with different interests or with various focuses, like your last chance to find a date for New Year's Eve. I even tried some market research and at one point directed evenings only to men. When they came, I disarmed them at the door with humour: 'Check your coats on the left and your attitude on the right.'"

A two-hander that blends text, poetry, song and hip-hop, She Said/He Said explores Black female/male dynamics in Toronto via a couple looking for love despite the problems they've had in the past.

"The show's had a few starts over the years. It began in 2006 when I came out of a breakup," admits Woods, "and I wanted to find a healthy way to tell some of that story. I put it aside until 2012, when I saw friends like Motion, who are poets and singers, writing plays. I was reminded that I was a playwright and literally dug the pages of the first draft out of a crate."

After her work on an adaptation of the large-scale The Journey, about the revitalization of Regent Park, she felt comfortable tackling the smaller but just as intricate story of She Said/He Said.

"Working with dramaturgs, I realized that what I'd written was a series of monologues; the two characters weren't on a journey together, didn't interact. Now they're people in their early 40s who have gone through full-life experiences. Both have been hurt, both need someone else in their life.

"It's also a story about how past experiences and cultural stereotypes dictate how we act in the present. Sometimes Black people don't realize that the stereotypes we hear about and see on TV are how we behave, how we see ourselves."

Still, the show isn't aimed just at 40-something Black audiences, as she's learned after productions in Montreal and Nova Scotia.

"It speaks to all cultures and ages. Everyone's been through romance and breakup. In one production, She was played by a 19-year-old who understood and related to the script, and I've watched elders in the audience love what they see and hear."

This time around, Woods performs opposite Matthew G. Brown and also directs and produces. That means wearing a lot of hats, but happily, Brown "gets what I'm aiming for right away. I've done some rewriting because of the questions he asks."

Woods recognizes that while there's a hunger for stories like hers, their creators often have to self-initiate.

"We talk about the importance of cultural diversity and how these tales have to be told, but often it takes people like d'bi.young anitafrika, Trey Anthony and me to push to get noticed. We live in a multicultural city, and it shouldn't be this hard."

