Brave New adaptation

BRAVE NEW WORLD by Aldous Huxley, adapted and directed by Matthew Thomas Walker, with Nehassaiu deGannes, Jesse Dwyre, Sophia Fabiilli, Carlos González-Vio, Eli Ham, Ryan Hollyman, Adriano Sobretodo Jr and Zoë Sweet. Presented by Litmus Theatre/Kabin with the support of Theatre Passe Muraille (16 Ryerson). Previews from Tuesday (September 27), opens September 29 and runs to October 16. $42, stu $25, preview $22. 416-504-7529, passemuraille.ca. See listing.

Litmus Theatre explores stories that get under its members' skin.

The trio who run the company - Adriano Sobretodo Jr., Claire Wynveen and Matthew Thomas Walker - delight in taking on challenges, such as staging Macbeth in a backyard shed or looking at the history of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein in a church parlour.

Now they turn their attention to one of the classic dystopian tales of the 20th century, Aldous Huxley's Brave New World.

"We enjoy playing with the creative tension between a classic tale and a unique space," says Walker, who adapted and directs. "Brave New World is an unusual classic in that it looks forward in time. Before choosing it, we went back to our high school reading lists and looked at both 1984 and Brave New World.

"While the former has a fascinating plot, we found that Huxley offered a funny reflection of ourselves. It made us uncomfortable, raising questions that we needed to address in our own lives and relationships."

Set in a benevolent dictatorship where babies are conditioned from birth into their later hierarchical roles, drugs and sex are encouraged by those in power, and Henry Ford is worshipped as a god, the 1932 novel focuses on both party-liners and rebels.

"The culture is one that uses soft control through pleasure; they're allowed their immediate impulses, given what they want rather than having it withheld. That reflects our own culture, making us think about how we spend money so easily and what we buy with it."

Brave New World marks the first time that the company has partnered with an established company, Theatre Passe Muraille, and they're enthusiastic about the support TPM has given them.

"While we're not in a found space, we're making use of the venue and its history" - it was originally a bakery and stables - "stripping it back to the brick and metal to reveal its industrial aspect. We'll make use of all the levels available in the theatre."

Since the psychedelic 1960s - if not earlier - readers have been fascinated by soma, the ideal pleasure drug that the government encourages citizens to take. It offers a perfect high with neither hangover nor long-term effects.

Does its casual use and beneficent powers parallel what today's pharmaceutical companies hype in so many of their drugs?

"I don't think of soma in relation to Prozac and anti-depressants," says Walker, "but rather as a replacement for alcohol, Christianity and other forms of comforting escape.

"That's ultimately what it represents: instant relief from all stressors, questioning and depression. The characters talk about going on a soma holiday; it's the ultimate pacification.

"Pharmaceuticals have their place in healing people, as does religion. But when a state takes control of them and mandates their use, the situation becomes destructive."

