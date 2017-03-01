Breath In Between could use some oxygen

BREATH IN BETWEEN by Anton Piatigorsky (Crow’s Theatre). At Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw). Runs to March 11. $20-$40. crowstheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NN

It’s hard to make things like murder, cannibalism and role-playing dull, but Anton Piatigorsky manages to do that in his two-hander Breath In Between.

Roger (Kyle Greenhouse) has just knifed to death two people – a man named Maxim and a woman named Julia – after placing an ad on the internet looking for willing victims. Later, in a bar, he meets a stranger named Amy (Julia Krauss), and they begin a relationship that gets more complex when she reveals that she knows about the murders. What’s more, she wants them to alternately pretend to be the victims.

Piatigorsky’s scripts are seldom straightforward. He likes to circle back to events, approach things from different angles and keep us off balance, all the while making us ask, “What’s real, and what isn’t?”

At first, things are intriguing; certainly the premise is macabre, if a little reminiscent of Jeremy Taylor’s recent (and far more effective) Big Plans. But soon the writing – which also includes monologues by Roger and Amy talking to unseen characters – grows precious and convoluted.

Piatigorsky has worked with some superb directors – among them Crow’s own Chris Abraham and former Buddies artistic director Brendan Healy, who helmed an earlier version of this play at SummerWorks. Greenhouse and Krauss, though watchable, are a little young and fail to suggest the hellish depths of their older predecessors (Paul Fauteux and Amy Rutherford) in the SummerWorks version.

And in Piatigorsky’s hands, even simple things like how much time has gone by or who’s speaking – things that should ground us in a complex play like this – are often unclear. Matters aren’t helped by Shannon Lee Doyle’s spare set dominated by a red brick wall.

Granted, Piatigorsky’s dealing with a nightmarish world of people haunted by their past deeds. But there should still be some clear way to navigate through this nightmare. Rather than being frightening, it’s simply tedious.