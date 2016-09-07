Bunny is a hopping-good play

× 1 of 2 Expand David Hou Bunny transgresses sexual norms in a complex fashion Maev Beaty and David Patrick Flemming get hopping at must-see Stratford show Bunny. × 2 of 2 Expand David Hou Bunny Krystin Pellerin (left) and Maev Beaty Prev Next

BUNNY by Hannah Moscovitch (Stratford). At the Studio Theatre, Stratford. Runs in rep to September 24. $25-$189. 1-800-567-1600, stratfordfestival.ca. See listing. Rating: NNNNN

Bunny, Hannah Moscovitch’s excellent show premiering at the Stratford Festival, is about the conflict between female sexual desire and the shame of acting on that impulse.

That clash is at the core of Sorrel (Maev Beaty), the play’s central character and narrator, and partly explains why her friend Maggie (Krystin Pellerin), gives her the nickname Bunny: Sorrel looks scared a lot.

Onstage the entire play, Sorrel alternates between talking about herself in the third person and playing out scenes from the past and present in which she interacts with Maggie, Maggie’s daughter, Lola (Jessica B. Hill), and four men: her high school sweetheart, Justin (Emilio Vieira), her university professor Ethan (Cyrus Lane), Maggie’s brother Carol (Tim Campbell) and Lola’s boyfriend, Angel (David Patrick Flemming).

The quartet of guys literally rotate around Sorrel at the start of the production as she wonders whether it’s possible to be good as well as normal; can she satisfy her erotic longings and still be socially acceptable?

Thoughtful, layered and often very funny, Moscovitch’s script traces several decades in Sorrel’s life as she moves from a female-friendless teen who understands that boys find her hot to a university student who realizes that her intelligence is as attractive as her body, and later to a teacher of Victorian literature.

That area of expertise is important: women in the novels of the period had a binary choice: be good and marry happily or be bad and come to a dreadful end.

Sorrel is far more articulate when she talks about herself in the third person; she’s the subject of her own novel, though by the play’s end she realizes she’s not a traditional heroine.

Under Sarah Garton Stanley’s nuanced direction, the production is rich and full, anchored by Beaty’s funny, disarming, multisided performance. Her Sorrel is initially shy and awkward with Justin, nervous and then brash with Ethan, flirty and sometimes embarrassed with Carol and unsure of how to handle the attentions of the much younger Angel but tempted to act on her desires.

The men are also strong, especially Campbell, whose Carol – he comes from a wealthy family, unlike Sorrel with her hippie roots, and she describes him as “normalcy tinged with glamour” – is interested in Sorrel but uncertain about how to pursue her, and Lane’s self-impressed, condescending prof.

Despite the importance of Sorrel’s connection to the men and her admitted difficulty in making friends with women, her central relationship is with Maggie, infused by Pellerin with warmth and genuine openness. It’s Maggie who gives Sorrel permission to feel and do – that is, to be herself.