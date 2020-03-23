Toronto theatre company creates coronavirus-themed shows using phone calls

× Expand Convergence Theatre co-artistic leader Julie Tepperman is helping out artists and audiences with Converge Against Corona!

Your feelings about the COVID-19 crisis could inspire a new work of art.

Convergence Theatre, one of the city's most innovative theatre companies, is responding to the pandemic in a creative way – one that benefits both artists and audiences.

Converge Against Corona! consists of two parts:

The first, Covid Confessions, relies on anonymous phone calls and emails about how the pandemic has influenced people's lives; these will then inspire artists to create something unique.

This coming weekend, during a 36-hour period, you can leave Convergence a voice message or email; artists (working in any medium) will then receive their commission (and confession) over the weekend, and have until April 3, 11:59 pm, to submit their piece. Artists receive $50 for their work.

Convergence is also asking for patrons of the arts to fund the artists involved; they can specify what medium they would like for their piece. For the $75 commission, $50 goes to the artist, and $25 goes to paying artists involved in The Corona Variations (see below).

Patrons will receive their special work of art on the weekend of April 4; images/clips of the works will be available for all to see on the company's website.

More info – for confessors, artists, patrons and audience members – can be found here.

The second part, The Corona Variations (surely a play on Convergence's brilliant show The Gladstone Variations), is a cycle of six five-minute "phone plays" meant for one audience member (or household) at a time. The run is from Tuesday (April 14) to Sunday (April 19), from 8 to 11 pm. For $35, each audience member will receive six separate phone calls between 8 and 11 pm on their chosen night.

Only after the performance will audiences discover the playwright and performers. But best to act quickly; the show has a limited capacity of 10 audience members (or households) a night.

Right now, Variations is recommended for audiences aged 16 and up. The company is considering mounting a family-friendly version, too, which would consist of matinees.

And if this project is a success, they'd like to commission more artists for the Confessions and have multiple casts working on the Variations.

@glennsumi