Dark Heart provides period drama that's playful, tense and even sexy

DARK HEART by Genevieve Adam (Thought For Food Productions). At Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen West). Runs to February 11. $20-$25. thought4food.bpt.me. See listing. Rating: NNN

If you think stories of 17th-century settler culture are yawn fests, you need to see Genevieve Adam’s work. In Deceitful Above All Things and now its prequel, Dark Heart, she adds a playful, dramatic and even sexy quality to the period.

When young French soldier Amable Bilodeau (Michael Iliadis) lands in New France and saves coureur de bois Toussaint Langlois (Garret C. Smith) from drowning, he’s introduced to a complex world full of political, inter-personal and even supernatural intrigue.

There’s a lot going on, with characters representing different aspects of settler life, from a priest and doctor (John Fitzgerald Jay) to a boorish landowner (Paul Rivers) to one of the juiciest roles, that of a “bone-setter”/abortionist played with relish by the playwright herself.

Director Tyler J. Seguin makes fine use of the intimate Assembly Theatre space, and Imogen Wilson’s lighting and Alex Eddington’s sound designs and compositions help establish the different locales and their moods artfully.

While the soap opera-ish goings-on are fun to watch, I miss the deeper, more emotionally resonant notes present in Deceitful. It’s missing the heart promised in the title. And I’m not sure the pre-show, in which the characters roamed the theatre talking to audience members, was necessary.

But in this era of increased sensitivity, the scenes of onstage intimacy are handled beautifully. Siobhan Richardson is credited as “intimacy and fight director,” and the sequences are exciting without being exploitative, communicating as much as Adam’s suggestive text.