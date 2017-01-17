East end eateries

× Expand Steven Davey Late hours at Gerrard's Real Jerk make it a great after-show option.

In addition to Crow’s own still-to-be named 65-seat brasserie-style restaurant by east-end food vets Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli (Ascari Enoteca, Hi-Lo Bar), Chris Abraham is quick to talk up other great establishments in the Dundas-Carlaw area. Here are three of his neighbourhood picks for a bite (or a sip) before the show.

1. Dundas & Carlaw (1230 Dundas East): Kitty-corner to the Crowsnest, this cute coffee shop/pub slings java by day and suds by night.

2. The Real Jerk (842 Gerrard): A short walk north takes you to an old Crow’s fav. A cornerstone of Toronto’s Caribbean cuisine scene for over 30 years, it specializes in spicy soul food classics like jerk wings, ribs and rotis. Late hours makes this a great after-show option.

3. Mean Bao (181A Carlaw): It’s famous for delicious namesake Chinese steamed bun sandwiches (try the braised beef) and dim sum, and ­Abraham calls Mean Bao’s arrival in Leslieville “a major quality of life improvement.”