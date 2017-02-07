Freedom Singer feels flat

× Expand Dahlia Katz

FREEDOM SINGER by Khari Wendell McClelland and Andrew Kushnir (Project: Humanity/Crow’s Theatre/Urban Ink). At Streetcar Crowsnest Studio (345 Carlaw). Runs to February 11. $20-$40. crowstheatre.com. See listing. Rating: NN

On paper, Freedom Singer sounds promising. Unfortunately, it stumbles in its execution.

Detroit-born, Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Khari Wendell McClelland’s great-great-great-grandmother Kizzy escaped slavery in the U.S. to come to Canada via the Underground Railroad.

What, wondered McClelland, if he recreated her journey through songs she may have heard or even sung herself?

Turns out that’s easier said than done. McClelland, who talked to historians, museum curators and descendants of slaves, can’t figure out which songs are real or fake.

Still, in between head-scratching, sloppily constructed scenes, he and musicians Tanika Charles and Noah Walker sing any number of tunes, some obviously contemporary, most whose provenance we don’t know.

What’s disappointing – especially with the experienced Andrew Kushnir as director and playwright – is how unclear things are from the start. We’re never sure where we are in time or space. Kizzy, apart from the fact that she somehow lost her legs during a Canadian winter, is a vague figure. And McClelland himself remains a cipher, hiding behind his annoying verbal tic, “Um... yeah.”

Confounding things is the fact that McClelland’s journey was recorded for a CBC documentary, so we hear audio from some of his interviews and then see him and/or Charles morphing into his interview subjects.

Occasionally the performers use big over-the-ear headphones. At first I thought this prop was supposed to indicate McClelland and co. were recreating a scene from the CBC broadcast; soon, however, I assumed it must be that the actors were getting line prompts.

I’m not criticizing McClelland’s inability to unearth the songs he was hoping to find. But why not integrate that dilemma into a compelling storyline?

He just doesn’t dig deep enough or connect anything: his Detroit upbringing, his busking in Vancouver. Speaking of Detroit, doesn’t that city have its own musical legacy? Wouldn’t that have been a novel jumping-off point?

The most moving section centres on a visit to the Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. But its power comes less from McClelland’s insights than the recounting of atrocities against slaves.

If the show were being presented as a concert, fine. McClelland is a soulful singer but a frustratingly soft-spoken and uncharismatic storyteller.

When the three performers are harmonizing or getting the audience to join in on a number, it creates a kind of drama that’s lacking in the script.