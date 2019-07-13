Fringe 2019: Patron's Picks and Best Of Fringe shows announced

× Expand The Huns, Fringe 2019 Michael Ross Albert's gripping The Huns, starring Breanna Dillon (left), Cass Van Wyck and Jamie Cavanagh, gets an extra Patron's Pick performance on July 14 as well as two Best Of Fringe performances on July 19-20.

If you couldn't score a ticket to that sold-out Fringe show, you've got another couple of chances. The festival has just announced its Patron's Picks and Best of Fringe lists.

Patron's Picks are the top-selling shows at each regular venue (no site-specifics receive Patron's Picks). Here are the added shows, by venue, with added performance time (all Patron's Picks are on Sunday, July 14):

KidsFest (George Ignatieff Theatre): Radioactive Spyder, 6 pm

Tarragon Mainspace: Tita Jokes, 9:30 pm

Tarragon Extraspace: Night Feed, 9:30 pm

Tarragon Solo Room: Congratulations!, 8 pm

Al Green Theatre: Every Silver Lining, 7 pm

Randolph Theatre: Into The Tango, 9:15 pm

Annex Theatre: Omen: The Musical, 10 pm

St. Vladimir Theatre: The Princess Is The Pauper, 8:30 pm

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse: Spend Your Kids' Inheritance, 9:45 pm

Robert Gill Theatre: Drama 101, A New Musical, 9:45 pm

Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace: Clitoria: A Sex Positive Superhero!, 9:45 pm

Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace: Allegra & Serena Presents: Twinsations, 7:30 pm

Factory Mainspace: Through The Bamboo, 9:45 pm

Factory Studio: Emotional Labour, 9:30 pm

Streetcar Crowsnest Guloien: The Huns, 7:30 pm

Streetcar Crowsnest Studio: Drink Of Choice, 9:30 pm

***

The Best Of Fringe: TO LIVE extension runs happen at North York's Toronto Centre for the Arts (soon to be the Meridian Arts Centre). Here are the BOF shows. Get tickets here.

After The Beep, Sat, July 20, noon; Sunday, July 21, 2 pm

Boy Falls From The Sky: Jake Epstein Live, Fri, July 19, 8:30 pm; Sat, July 20, 7 pm; Sun, July 28, 7 pm

Carpe Into My DMs, Fri, July 26, 8:30 pm; Sun, July 28, 5 pm

Congratulations!, Sat, July 20, 5 pm; Sun, July 21, 5 pm

Death Ray Cabaret, Sat, July 27, 2 pm; Sun, July 28, noon

In Waking Life, Fri, July 26, 6:30 pm; Sat, July 27, 5 pm

The Huns, Fri, July 19, 6:30 pm; Sat, July 20, 2 pm

Til Death: The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Sun, July 21, 7 pm

Night Feed, Sun, July 21, noon; Sat, July 27, noon

Three Men On A Bike, Sat, July 27, 7 pm