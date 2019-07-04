Fringe Fest 2019: Directory of shows and reviews

× Expand Death Ray Cabaret, Fringe 2019 Death Ray Cabaret, at the Monarch, is one of the first hits of the festival.

If you're overwhelmed about what to see at the 150+-show Toronto Fringe, don't worry. NOW's team of reliable reviewers has got you covered.

We're posting reviews of shows throughout the 12-day festival. Bookmark this page and keep checking back to see more.

A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick. And an * indicates a production has chosen not to be reviewed.

Above & Beyond

The ADHD Project

After The Beep

Allegra & Serena Present: Twinsations

American Christian (all performances cancelled)

Anesti Danelis: Six Frets Under

The Art Of Kneading

The Ashes Of Forgotten Rain

The Astrology Play

An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns

Audience Of One

The Autobiography Of I.B.M. – Intelligent Black Men

The Ballad Of Frank Allen

Be Kind, Rewind

Becoming Magic Mike: An Action Adventure Comedy

Beneath The Bed

BFFs

*Box

Boy Falls From The Sky: Jake Epstein Live At Supermarket (see cover story)

BOY VS FLY (see NNN review)

BOYS DON'T CRY

Break-Up Diet

Carpe Into My DMs

Checkpoint 300

Clitoria: A Sex-Positive Superhero!

Closet Confessions: The Secrets Of A Hot Mess

Clotheswap (see NNN review)

Comedy Records Presents: Jay & Eytan

The Commandment (see NNN review)

>>> Congratulations! (see NNNN review)

Cyrano De Bergerac

Dandelion

>>> Death Ray Cabaret (see NNNNN review)

Decaying Tongue

The December Man

DEEP END

Destiny, USA

>>> Didn't Hurt (see NNNN review)

Dinner With Goebbels

Dom Mackie's Poor Life Choices (see NN review)

Drama 101, A New Musical

Drink Of Choice

Dungee The Dragon & The Just-Okay Juggler

Elbow Room

Emotional Labour

Escape From Shady Acres

Ether

Eusha

Every Silver Lining

Everything Is Fine

Failed

Friendly Fire: The Art And Execution Of Friendship

Fuckboys The Musical

Get Better

Ghosted: The Musical

GLIMPSE

Great Lakes 5

Gremlin Hour

Heart Of Matter

Herbeaver

High School High

Horseface (see preview article)

The Huns

I Christopher

i feel you

I, Malvolio

ICARUS

Improvised Therapy

In Ireland We Rented A Car From Criminals

In Waking Life

Interrupted

Into The Tango

It Girls

It's Getting Hot In Here!

King Stag

The Knitting Pilgrim

The Laundry List

Let's Talk

Lexi And The Flying B's

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ODD JOBS?

Love Notes

Mayhem At Miskatonic: A Burlesque Mystery Game

Mice At Centre Ice (see NNN review)

Middle Raged (see NNN review)

Molly Bloom

Monica Vs. The Internet: Tales Of A Social Justice Warrior

Mourning After The Night Before

Moving On

*Murmurs

My Dad's Deaths (A Comedy)

Nerves

News Play

Night Cows

Night Feed

Off The Island

Old Fart

Old-ish

Omen: The Musical

An Orchid And Other Such Lilies And Lies

Outside Ethel: Inside

Ouvre Le Porte, Ferme Le Bouche

Pack Animals

Palabra Flamenco: Fox Woman (see NNN review)

Peaches On A Cherry Tree (see NN review)

The Peers

Personal Demon Hunter

Petroleum: A Triptych

Philip & Lucinda Dino-Show

A Plague Upon The Doctor's House

Please Stand Clear

Plum Crazy

Pump

RADIOACTIVE SPYDER

Red Knows: A Play On Words

Reefer Madness: Origins (see NNN review)

The Resistance Improvised

The Road To Damascus

Sarah And Lucy

Scadding

Scotch Tape

Searching For Marceau

Sidney Needs A Kidney (see NN review)

Sincerely, The Rebels Club

Sketchy Adventures In The Enchanted Forest

Some People To Think About

Spend Your Kids' Inheritance

Squeeze My Cans

Swallowed Whole

Sweet Kisses – Tender Limbs

Table 7 – A Plays In Cafes Creation

Tales Of A Cocktail

The Taming Of The Shrew (see NNN review)

THE BIG HOUSE

THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures For Catastrophic Cases (see NN review)

the princess is the pauper

Things The Trees Taught Them

Three Men On A Bike

Through The Bamboo

TIL DEATH: The Six Wives Of Henry VIII

Tita Jokes

The Trophy Hunt

>>> Unbridled Futurism (see NNNN review)

UNRAVELLED – A New Musical

Untitled No. 7

An Utterly Stupid Indefensible Thing

The Weight Of It All

Wha'ha'happened Was...

Who You Callin Black Eh?

Woke 'N Broke

>>> A Woman's Guide To Peeing Outside (see NNNN review)

The Worst: A DoFo Inspired Musical

Young And The Limbless