Fringe Fest 2019: Directory of shows and reviews

Death Ray Cabaret, Fringe 2019
Death Ray Cabaret, at the Monarch, is one of the first hits of the festival.
A >>> denotes a Critics' Pick. And an * indicates a production has chosen not to be reviewed.
Above & Beyond
The ADHD Project
After The Beep
Allegra & Serena Present: Twinsations
American Christian (all performances cancelled)
Anesti Danelis: Six Frets Under
The Art Of Kneading
The Ashes Of Forgotten Rain
The Astrology Play
An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns
Audience Of One
The Autobiography Of I.B.M. – Intelligent Black Men
The Ballad Of Frank Allen
Be Kind, Rewind
Becoming Magic Mike: An Action Adventure Comedy
Beneath The Bed
BFFs
*Box
Boy Falls From The Sky: Jake Epstein Live At Supermarket (see cover story)
BOY VS FLY (see NNN review)
BOYS DON'T CRY
Break-Up Diet
Carpe Into My DMs
Checkpoint 300
Clitoria: A Sex-Positive Superhero!
Closet Confessions: The Secrets Of A Hot Mess
Clotheswap (see NNN review)
Comedy Records Presents: Jay & Eytan
The Commandment (see NNN review)
>>> Congratulations! (see NNNN review)
Cyrano De Bergerac
Dandelion
>>> Death Ray Cabaret (see NNNNN review)
Decaying Tongue
The December Man
DEEP END
Destiny, USA
>>> Didn't Hurt (see NNNN review)
Dinner With Goebbels
Dom Mackie's Poor Life Choices (see NN review)
Drama 101, A New Musical
Drink Of Choice
Dungee The Dragon & The Just-Okay Juggler
Elbow Room
Emotional Labour
Escape From Shady Acres
Ether
Eusha
Every Silver Lining
Everything Is Fine
Failed
Friendly Fire: The Art And Execution Of Friendship
Fuckboys The Musical
Get Better
Ghosted: The Musical
GLIMPSE
Great Lakes 5
Gremlin Hour
Heart Of Matter
Herbeaver
High School High
Horseface (see preview article)
The Huns
I Christopher
i feel you
I, Malvolio
ICARUS
Improvised Therapy
In Ireland We Rented A Car From Criminals
In Waking Life
Interrupted
Into The Tango
It Girls
It's Getting Hot In Here!
King Stag
The Knitting Pilgrim
The Laundry List
Let's Talk
Lexi And The Flying B's
LIGHTS! CAMERA! ODD JOBS?
Love Notes
Mayhem At Miskatonic: A Burlesque Mystery Game
Mice At Centre Ice (see NNN review)
Middle Raged (see NNN review)
Molly Bloom
Monica Vs. The Internet: Tales Of A Social Justice Warrior
Mourning After The Night Before
Moving On
*Murmurs
My Dad's Deaths (A Comedy)
Nerves
News Play
Night Cows
Night Feed
Off The Island
Old Fart
Old-ish
Omen: The Musical
An Orchid And Other Such Lilies And Lies
Outside Ethel: Inside
Ouvre Le Porte, Ferme Le Bouche
Pack Animals
Palabra Flamenco: Fox Woman (see NNN review)
Peaches On A Cherry Tree (see NN review)
The Peers
Personal Demon Hunter
Petroleum: A Triptych
Philip & Lucinda Dino-Show
A Plague Upon The Doctor's House
Please Stand Clear
Plum Crazy
Pump
RADIOACTIVE SPYDER
Red Knows: A Play On Words
Reefer Madness: Origins (see NNN review)
The Resistance Improvised
The Road To Damascus
Sarah And Lucy
Scadding
Scotch Tape
Searching For Marceau
Sidney Needs A Kidney (see NN review)
Sincerely, The Rebels Club
Sketchy Adventures In The Enchanted Forest
Some People To Think About
Spend Your Kids' Inheritance
Squeeze My Cans
Swallowed Whole
Sweet Kisses – Tender Limbs
Table 7 – A Plays In Cafes Creation
Tales Of A Cocktail
The Taming Of The Shrew (see NNN review)
THE BIG HOUSE
THE HEALING SHOW: Cosmic Cures For Catastrophic Cases (see NN review)
the princess is the pauper
Things The Trees Taught Them
Three Men On A Bike
Through The Bamboo
TIL DEATH: The Six Wives Of Henry VIII
Tita Jokes
The Trophy Hunt
>>> Unbridled Futurism (see NNNN review)
UNRAVELLED – A New Musical
Untitled No. 7
An Utterly Stupid Indefensible Thing
The Weight Of It All
Wha'ha'happened Was...
Who You Callin Black Eh?
Woke 'N Broke
>>> A Woman's Guide To Peeing Outside (see NNNN review)
The Worst: A DoFo Inspired Musical
Young And The Limbless