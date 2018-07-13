Fringe Festival's Patron's Picks announced

× Expand The magical Shadow Kingdom gets an extra Patron's Pick performance at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

If you didn't get a chance to see that sold out show at this year's Toronto Fringe, you've got another chance this Sunday (July 15).

The Patron's Picks shows have been announced at a ceremony at the Fringe HQ, Post-Script. Shows with the highest ticket sales get an extra performance Sunday. Tickets for the shows are available online, by phone or at the festival box office at the Scadding Court parking lot starting noon today (Friday, July 13).

Here they are, in order of performance time on Sunday (July 15):

6:15 pm: St. Vladimir Institute: First Dates (see our NN Review)

6:30 pm: George Ignatieff Theatre: Shadow Kingdom (see NNNNN review)

7 pm: Al Green Theatre: Birds Make Me Think About Freedom (see NNN review)

7:15 pm: Robert Gill Theatre: Movin' Melvin Brown – A Man, A Magic, A Music (see NNNN review)

7:30 pm: Tarragon Theatre Extraspace: Meg Mackay: Freelance Witch (see NNN review)

7:30 pm: Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace: Everyone Wants a T-Shirt (see NNN review)

8:30 pm: Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspce: Paradise Lost (see NNNN review)

9:15 pm: Tarragon Theatre: The Preposterous Predicament of Polly Peel (Act 1) (see NNN review)

9:15 pm: Annex Theatre: Bikeface (see NNNN review)

9:15 pm: Randolph Theatre: One Small Step (see NNN review)

9:15 pm: Factory Theatre Mainspace: The Ding Dong Girls (see NN review)

9:15 pm: Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse: D&D Live! (see NNNN review)

9:30 pm: Tarragon Theatre: Generally Hospital (see NNNN review)

9:30 pm: Factory Theatre Studio: Anywhere (see NNNN review)

***

Also announced yesterday at Post-Script:

• The Teenjur Award for teen-approved show went to The Woodlands Theatre Company's Fine China

• The David Seguin Memorial Award for accessibility in the arts went to Generally Hospital

• The Tosho Knife Arts Cutting Edge Award went to Stories From The Fringe

• The 24 Hour Playwriting Contest Award went to Jonathan Logan for Propaganda Artist

• Best of Fringe, Orangeville goes to Plays In Cafes and Meg MacKay: Freelance Witch

The Best of Fringe (to be held at North York's Toronto Centre for the Arts starting August 17) and the Comedy Bar Award for Best Comedy will be announced later this week.