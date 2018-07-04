Fringe Review: Jimmy Hogg: A Brief History of Petty Crime

JIMMY HOGG: A BRIEF HISTORY OF PETTY CRIME by Jimmy Hogg (Jimmy Hogg). At Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace. July 7 at 10:30 pm, July 8 at 3:30 pm, July 10 at 2:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This is a rarity at the Toronto Fringe: a remount. Jimmy Hogg first performed this solo show, a collection of short stories about his teenage misdemeanours, at the festival in 2008, and earned a Best of Fringe citation. What’s changed in a decade? Well, Hogg himself.

I can still recall his frenetic performance back then, and while the show still revolves around several experiences that got his teen self pumped with adrenaline and fear, Hogg is now more relaxed in his delivery, willing to put the show on smoother pauses to banter with the audience and even ask trivia questions.

There are some subtle changes based on his perspective on the material from his 40s rather than his 30s, too.

Keep in mind that there will be only half a run at the festival, as Hogg needs to leave early to deal with issues of, in his words, “bereavement”; the show is still very funny, but the wistful undertones feel more poignant.