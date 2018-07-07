Fringe review: 25

25 by Elliot Delage (1919 Paris). At the Robert Gill Theater. July 8 at 1:45 pm, July 11 at 3:45 pm, July 12-13 at 5:45 pm, July 14 at 10:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

The age of 25 is not a useful metric for marking adulthood or analyzing its pressures.

Playwright Elliot Delage and co-star Anastasia Wells introduce a series of 12 contemporary characters in their mid-20s experiencing the trials of adulthood.

Each character faces challenges, whether interring a parent, acquiring full-time employment or welcoming a first child. These examples confirm the end of a certain way of carefree living.

Monochromatic wardrobe changes and evocative electronic music by Datura and Ulysses Wells help one vignette seamlessly transition into the next.

Sometimes scenes depicting party shenanigans dominate the production, despite a noteworthy, philosophical exchange about the value of human life.

Ultimately, this fast-paced drama attempts to comprehend time, and what to do with it.