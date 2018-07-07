Fringe review: 4'33" In Baghdad

4’33" IN BAGHDAD by Nicolas Royer-Artuso and Ülfet Sevdi (Thought Experiment Productions). At Factory Mainspace. July 8 at 10:30 pm, July 10 at 1:15pm, July 11 at 9:45 pm, July 13 at 5:45 pm, July 15 at 3:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

This short solo piece by academic and musician Nicolas Royer-Artuso turns what initially appears to be a playful musicology lecture into a searing indictment of the American invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Framed as an innocuous report about a fictitious performance of American modernist composer John Cage’s infamous experimental work 4’33 (notable for being four minutes and thirty-three seconds of silence) in Baghdad, Royer-Artuso marshals the many absurdities of the imagined event into a fresh and effective critique of American imperialism in the Middle East.

His sharp and clever analysis is often hilarious, even though the truth behind the matter is extremely distressing. The idea at the centre of the show is rock solid, but short breaks where Royer-Artuso performs tongue-in-cheek striptease seem out of place and should be better integrated or cut.