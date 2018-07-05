Fringe Review: A Kev 'N Cal Mystery

A KEV ’N CAL MYSTERY by Allan Turner and Christopher Hedrick (the Assface project). At the Annex Theatre. July 6 at 1:15 pm, July 7 at 5:45 pm, July 9 at 9 pm, July 11 at 1:45 pm, July 13 at 8 pm, July 15 at 5:45 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

For baby boomers, the term “boy adventurers” will conjure up memories of the Hardy Boys; for millennials, it’s probably cult cartoon favourite The Venture Bros.

This new comedic play, written by and starring Allan Turner (clean shaven and free of the disfiguring make-up of his popular Mullet the undead clown character) and Christopher Hedrick (a member of the Assface improv troupe), nails the earnest tone of the former, playing it with a barely-there wink to the audience, before slyly sliding into the comedic chaos of the latter.

Along the way, there are other incongruous touches, like a dour Mr. MacGuffin (Darren Joy, another Assface alum), and cheerful ukulele numbers performed by Matt Gerber.

It’s all smartly directed by Nigel Downer (who’s also performing himself at the Fringe in Entrances And Exits). If you’re feeling the absence of another popular “First Name 'N First Name” act at the Fringe, you'll definitely want to catch this.