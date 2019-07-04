Fringe review: A Woman's Guide To Peeing Outside

× Expand A Woman's Guide To Peeing Outside, Fringe 2019

A WOMAN’S GUIDE TO PEEING OUTSIDE by Holly M. Brinkman (Holly M. Brinkman/Fringe). At St. Vladimir Institute. July 5 at 8:30 pm, July 6 at 1 pm, July 7 at 10:15 pm, July 10 at 4:30 pm, July 12 at 8 pm, July 14 at 3:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Holly M. Brinkman’s whimsical solo show is a delightful memoir that traces her various (mis)adventures with public urination.

We all hear the call of nature, and that can be complicated for those of us with vulvas. Yet Brinkman's advice isn’t just logistical, but also existential: she evokes a sense of place (peeing on skis is very different from peeing at a springtime mountainside), vulnerability (peeing on oneself on a country road), empowerment (she teaches us how to pee standing up!), and solidarity (the ever-important "pee-buddy")

Brinkman’s endearing and unapologetic vulnerability generates a compelling and hilarious story. She begins the show by speaking to audience members, creating a sense of personal connection from the start. While the moments of live-reading from her book interrupt some of the momentum (it might be better transformed into dramatic enactment), she never loses our interest.

The audience on opening night was sparse but unified as we grew increasingly invested in her journey. And if you’re left wanting more, you can also catch her in Pack Animals, the sister show that investigates the critical question of how to poop in the woods.