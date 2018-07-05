Fringe Review: Al Lafrance: I Think I'm Dead

AL LAFRANCE: I THINK I’M DEAD by Al Lafrance (Thunder Blunder). At Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace. July 6 at 1:15 pm, July 7 at 10:15 pm, July 8 at 4:30 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 9:45 pm, July 13 at 3:30 pm, July 14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

This solo storytelling show is exhausting, but not in a bad way. Filling up an hour is already a taxing feat, but Al Lafrance spits more rapid-fire words than most hip-hop concerts.

The mile-a-minute delivery suits the material, though. The show is a trip through his insomnia-ridden psyche, which attempts to self-treat low self-esteem and suicidal thoughts with energy drinks, performing professional wrestling bumps, obsessively watching the movie Fight Club and a worldview that relies on a multiverse theory of infinite alternate realities.

Somehow between all that, and occasional very-necessary sips of water, he manages to cram in (mostly catastrophic) stories about gruesome injuries, solo travelling adventures and a best man wedding trip to Cuba during a hurricane.

There are also moments of levity, like an interlude about Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl, and his aside-filled writing packs humour and wit. The show ends with a life-affirming epiphany that leaves us on an uplifting note.

It’s impressive that the jam-packed hour rarely feels like a slog, but the brief unscripted pauses to show off his deformed ankle, or to joke about taking a sip of water when his bottle is already empty, hit a more intimate note.

Building in more interaction would make it feel more like the audience is being talked to, rather than at.