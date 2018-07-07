Fringe review: Alex Wood Quits Everything

Autobiographical show about giving up all sorts of vices is no laughing matter

by

ALEX WOOD QUITS EVERYTHING by Alex Wood (Working Clean). At the Tarragon Solo Room. July 8 at 2:45 pm, July 9 at 4 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 4:30 pm, July 14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Alex Wood is a stand-up comic. But this show, despite its placement in the Fringe’s comedy category, is not a comedy. And that’s a wise choice by Wood and director Phil Luzi, because the material Wood tackles from the past few years of his life, in which he’s become a viral sensation for his efforts to give up various vices, is very serious to a lot of people, especially recovering addicts.

There’s the odd quip here and there, but for the most part, Wood avoids self-deprecation, because it is remarkable how he’s changed the course of his life. Instead, his delivery is brutally candid discussing the relapses and reasons he found to persevere with his self-improvement project and podcast (which is also the title of this show).

Toward the end, Wood remarks, “There’s no inspiring story” about one of his successes. That may make for a less sensational show, but an easily digestible anecdote would probably undercut his point; quitting destructive addictions is hard work.