Fringe review: Alex Wood Quits Everything

ALEX WOOD QUITS EVERYTHING by Alex Wood (Working Clean). At the Tarragon Solo Room. July 8 at 2:45 pm, July 9 at 4 pm, July 10 at 6:45 pm, July 12 at 4:30 pm, July 14 at 8 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Alex Wood is a stand-up comic. But this show, despite its placement in the Fringe’s comedy category, is not a comedy. And that’s a wise choice by Wood and director Phil Luzi, because the material Wood tackles from the past few years of his life, in which he’s become a viral sensation for his efforts to give up various vices, is very serious to a lot of people, especially recovering addicts.

There’s the odd quip here and there, but for the most part, Wood avoids self-deprecation, because it is remarkable how he’s changed the course of his life. Instead, his delivery is brutally candid discussing the relapses and reasons he found to persevere with his self-improvement project and podcast (which is also the title of this show).

Toward the end, Wood remarks, “There’s no inspiring story” about one of his successes. That may make for a less sensational show, but an easily digestible anecdote would probably undercut his point; quitting destructive addictions is hard work.