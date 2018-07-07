Fringe review: All of Me

ALL OF ME by Ashley Elliott (Theatre Insomnia). At the Al Green Theatre. July 8 at 6:45 pm, July 10 at 10:45 pm, July 12 at 4 pm, July 13 at 8 pm, July 14 at 12 pm. See listing. Rating: NN

This play tries to illuminate what it feels like to live with mental illness for some people, but never quite breaks free from cliché.

Allison (Hilary Wirachowsky) struggles with mixed messages from the left and right sides of her brain (Jonas Trottier and Jennifer Busuttil), rendering her unable to fight off depression (Catt Filippov) and anxiety (Kathryn Geertsema). Eventually, she’s forced to come clean about her anxiety disorder.

Ashley Elliott’s script doesn’t push through the stereotypes of depression – lethargy, secrecy and body image issues – to provide more than a shallow discussion. And Frank Incer’s dance soundtrack renders some lines nearly inaudible, leaving the audience lost in the gray matter.