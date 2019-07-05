Fringe review: An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns

× Expand An Atlas A Necktie & Other Concerns, Fringe 2019

AN ATLAS, A NECKTIE & OTHER CONCERNS by Lauren Greenwood (Period. Productions/Fringe). At the Tarragon Mainspace. July 5 at 4:45 pm, July 6 at 1:15 pm, July 9 at 8 pm, July 11 at 9:30 pm, July 13 at 6:15 pm, July 14 at 4:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The tightly-paced and engaging An Atlas, A Necktie & Other Concerns makes you think about the life choices we make and sometimes regret.

The show initially goes down one path that hooks you quickly: four women need to solve clues to leave an escape room. But soon it shows the journey is a lot more complicated than answering riddles.

Playwright and director Lauren Greenwood keeps the script’s dialogue punchy as the unnamed key protagonist (Blythe Haynes) tries to navigate the escape room’s puzzles. All the actors bring the necessary gravitas to their characters, with Myrthin Stagg providing much-needed comic relief in the otherwise serious drama.

Another standout is Yvonne Addai, who adds emotional power to her take on the importance of motherhood.