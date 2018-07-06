Fringe review: Anywhere

ANYWHERE by Michael Ross Albert (One Four One Collective). At the Factory Studio. July 7 at 7:45 pm, July 8 at 4:30 pm, July 10 at 1 pm, July 12 at 12:15 pm, July 13 at 11:15 pm, July 14 at 2:15 pm. See listing. Rating: NNNN

You might think twice about booking your next AirBnB room after watching Michael Ross Albert's thrilling two-hander.

On her final night before returning home from a conference, businesswoman Liz (Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster) is confronted by her AirBnB host Joy (Cass Van Wyck) about an incident that happened the night before.

Liz doesn't remember much about the night – just that she woke up in a stupor; Liz, meanwhile, clearly knows more and wants something, and will use all her powers to get it.

From the opening scene, Ross Albert and director David Lafontaine make us aware that something serious is about to go down. The script reveals information gradually, and the actors keep their cards close to their chests.

There are intriguing themes about class and mobility, although they're pushed to the side as the messy melodrama plays out. But the actors bring lots of nuance to their roles, investing this cat and mouse game with intelligence and authentic, heightened, emotions.