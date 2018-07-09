Fringe review: Aspergers: More Tales Of A Social Misfit

ASPERGERS: MORE TALES OF A SOCIAL MISFIT by Adam Schwartz (Autistic Productions). At the Annex Theatre. July 10 at 8 pm, July 11 at 3:30 pm, July 12 at 5:15 pm and July 14 at 11 pm. See listing. Rating: N

Meandering through a series of topics including family, moving out, social situations and work, Fringe Festival veteran and comedian Adam Schwartz demonstrates the pitfalls of a typical comedy set.

While the situations Schwartz has mined for his set have potential, his commentary lacks insight and includes jokes that veer uncomfortably close to outright homophobia, ableism and racism. While funny moments include jokes about how autistic people are taught social skills, and comparisons between handymen and pizza delivery boys, they aren't enough to make up for the number of jokes that leave the audience in silence.

While it’s heartening to see more disabled comedians pick up the comedy mantle, this show needs more work before it’s ready for prime time.