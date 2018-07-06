Fringe review: Bakersfield Mist

BAKERSFIELD MIST by Stephen Sachs (ytheatre Collective). At Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church – Chapel Room (427 Bloor West). July 8 at 8:30 pm, July 9 at 2:30 pm, July 10 at 5:30 pm, July 12 at 2:30 pm, July 13 at 7:30 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

A snooty New York art expert spars with a foul-mouthed trailer park resident in ytheatre’s production of Stephen Sachs's memorable tragicomedy Bakersfield Mist.

After Maude (Marie Carriere Gleason) purchases a hideous painting from a thrift store, she becomes convinced that it's an authentic Jackson Pollock. She hires professional art connoisseur and self proclaimed “fake buster” Lionel Percy (played by a delightfully tightly wound Thomas Gough) to confirm her suspicions, but his skepticism and condescension quickly get out of hand. What begins as an art appraisal soon spirals into a conversation around classicism, authenticity and grief.

Though the script is strong, David Eden's direction lacks urgency; some of the heightened moments lose their weight when rushed, and Gleason is not quite believable as the grieving, trash-talking Maude.

Design-wise, the piece feels off kilter in Trinity-St. Paul’s Chapel; the living room of Maude’s cramped trailer doesn’t quite immerse the audience or give them adequate space, but with that extra Fringe suspension of disbelief you’ll find yourself right at home.