Fringe review: Becoming Magic Mike: An Action Adventure Comedy

× Expand Becoming Magic Mike: An Action Adventure Comedy, Fringe 2019

BECOMING MAGIC MIKE: AN ACTION ADVENTURE COMEDY by DK Reinemer (Reinemer/Fringe). At the Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse. Jul 9 at 6:15 pm, Jul 11 at 8:30 pm, Jul 12 at 3 pm, Jul 14 at 4 pm. See listing. Rating: NNN

Sometimes a performer's gung-ho enthusiasm and energy can compensate for a less than stellar Fringe show. That's the case with DK Reinemer, who gets so into the spirit of his Magic Mike parody show that he almost makes you forget its clumsy construction.

Reinemer plays Mark, a cop with a past who goes undercover at a male strip club to infiltrate a group nicknamed the "thonged thieves," who are titillating/distracting bank tellers and stealing money.

Reinemer ropes in various audience members to play characters – which is good, because he's not the most adept at switching roles. But he's got great audience rapport and is totally relaxed onstage, whether it involves juggling English cucumbers, mimicking ziplining or grinding his hips.

Even when a bit of staging falters, Reinemer makes it twerk.